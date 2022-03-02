New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - The MR Token from Meta Ruffy has just listed on a 3rd major exchange in consecutive weeks. The team proudly announced the listing of the $MR Token on XT.COM. This listing accomplishes another checkmark for the Meta Ruffy project and their six (6) week marketing plan.





Meta Ruffy Image

Meta Ruffy continues its goal to reach a 1 billion dollar plus Market cap, and to be recognized as one of the top 100 projects on CMC (coinmarketcap) by proudly announcing the listing of the $MR token on XT.COM on March 02, 2022. Meta Ruffy is also in talks with several other top tier major exchanges at the time of writing. The entire team which spans from every corner of the world continues to work tirelessly to ensure milestones are set and achieved on time and on budget.

Crypto Expo Dubai

The Crypto Expo in Dubai is which takes place on March 16 and 17 is fast approaching and all hands on deck is the model at Meta Ruffy as preparations continue, and final touches on all expo materials are reviewed and printed. Meta Ruffy's CEO is already in Dubai for meetings and to secure a "real world" business face for the project's future. Everyone is welcome to visit with the Meta Ruffy CEO and team in the diamond booth section of the expo (booth 73). There will be a host of events happening, including an "in depth" presentation of "Ruffy World", giveaways and contests.

Metaverse Land Sale

The Meta Ruffy (Ruffy World) land sale will launch at the Dubai crypto expo, with its initial private sale allocations, and then followed by a presale and a public sale. Visit the Meta Ruffy website for more details.

It is just the start for Meta Ruffy, and the social media airwaves are evidence of this as the project continues trending on all major platforms, which are lighting up with talk about Meta Ruffy and their metaverse, Ruffy World.

Users and the community should come and experience the Meta Ruffy Metaverse, "Ruffy World" for themselves. Ruffy World is now available on PC and MAC Browsers, as well as the Google play store on Android. The additional platforms, Playstation, Xbox, Oculus, IOS, and desktop versions, and at the time of writing are in the review and testing phases and will be released in the very near future. Consult their website for details.

