FinEx Funds ICAV - Suspension of Dealing of Fund

2 March 2022

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bond UCITS ETF (the Fund)

Shareholder Notification - Suspension of Dealing of Fund

Dear Shareholder

We, the board of directors of the ICAV (the Board), resolved at a board meeting held on 2 March 2022 to declare the suspension of the determination of the Net Asset Value of the Fund and the issue, repurchase and exchange of shares and the payment of repurchase proceeds in respect of the Fund with effect from 2 March 2022.

Shareholders who have requested subscriptions or repurchases of shares in the Fund are hereby notified that, unless withdrawn, their requests will be dealt with on the first relevant Dealing Day after the suspension is lifted.

The above steps have been taken in what the Board consider to be the best interests of Shareholders in the Fund given the Fund's exposure to Russian Corporate Bonds, the Russian Rouble and Russian Rouble FX contracts and the rapidly developing political and market situations. The decision has been made in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus and Article 18 of the ICAV's constitution.

The suspension will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Further information regarding the Fund and the suspension will be published on https://finexetf.com/ as and when available.

If you have any queries, please contact Martin Bednall, martin.bednall@finxcapital.com.

Further information in respect of your shareholding in the Fund will be provided in due course.

Yours faithfully,

_____________________

Director

FinEx Funds ICAV