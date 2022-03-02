Aspo Oyj: Aspo withdraws its financial guidance for 2022

Aspo Plc

Inside information

March 2, 2022 at 8.15 p.m.





Aspowithdraws its financial guidance for 2022





Aspo Plc withdraws its financial guidance for 2022. Due to the uncertainty caused by Russia's military action and the resulting sanctions, the company estimates that it is not yet possible to make reasonable estimates and provide financial guidance based on them.



Aspo's previous guidance for 2022, given in connection with the financial statements release on February 16, 2022, was:

Aspo Group's comparable operating profit remains at the same level as in 2021 (EUR 42.4 million).



Aspo will publish its first quarter interim report for 2022 on Wednesday May 4, 2022.



ASPO Plc

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information, please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.