TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD Change

Limassol, Cyprus - 2 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, announces the retirement of Mr Ashley Dunster, independent non-executive director, with effect from 1 March 2022.

In accordance with LR 9.6.11, at the same time Mr Dunster ceased to be the chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Strategy Committee.

TCS Group remains committed to appointing an independent non-executive director as a Chairman of each committee as well as of the Board itself. Details of further changes will be announced in due course.

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services to more than 20 million customers via its award-winning Tinkoff apps and web interface. Branchless since its inception in 2006, the Tinkoff ecosystem currently offers a full range of services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, corporate banking for businesses of all sizes and much more.

Tinkoff Bank, 100% owned by TCS Group, one of the most profitable digital banks globally, is a central part of this ecosystem and the first financial institution in Europe to launch its own super app. Aided by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, it enables customers to assess and plan personal spending, invest savings, earn loyalty program bonuses, book trips, buy movie tickets, make restaurant reservations, and perform other tasks all in one place.??

Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank in 2020 and 2018. It was also named the Best European Retail Bank of the Year by Retail Banker International in 2020. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

TCS Group is dual listed on the London Stock Exchange and on Moscow Exchange.

