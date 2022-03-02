AVer Europe, the leading provider of educational technology and Pro AV solutions, announces the launch of AVerVision M5, a USB distance learning visualiser or document camera.

The AVerVision M5 facilitates engaging lesson content for in-class and remote students in all hybrid learning environments. Completely optimised for distance learning and remote teaching, the M5 weighs only 0.78 kg (1.71 lbs) and features a mechanical arm that folds into an ultra-slim shape, making it easy to move around the classroom or carry home.

USB plug-and-play functionality enables teachers to efficiently start online lectures and magnify important details in class without losing students' attention during setup. An adjustable ball-joint camera head allows for effortless switching from showing teaching materials to self-view.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe comments, "Increasing demand for effective and flexible distance learning and remote teaching solutions is redefining classrooms all over the world. The AVerVision M5 Distance Learning Visualiser boasts impressive features, contained within a minimal footprint, assisting educators with accomplishing the most ambitious teaching goals in both distance and hybrid learning settings."

Features of the AVerVision M5 include:

Vivid Content Creation Teachers can capture images and videos to create engaging content for use in physical classrooms, on educational YouTube channels, and more

No Detail Left Behind An 8-megapixel, 16X digital zoom camera lets teachers focus on even the smallest details

Extra-Large Shooting Area The AVerVision M5's larger-than-A3 shooting area effortlessly fits models, aquariums, and documents

Complementary AVerTouch software adds innovative AI Super Resolution and Curve Flattening image-enhancement functions to the AVerVision M5's collection of revolutionary features. Super Resolution cleans up image blur without adding any distortion. Curve flattening automatically realigns crooked book-shaped materials for optimal viewing, so the teacher does not need to waste time adjusting. Users also receive access to classic AVerTouch features like cloud sync, annotation, and video/image capturing. The AVerVision M5 is also compatible with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, and other cloud video platforms, making it ideal for distance learning.

MSRP £139 VAT

http://www.avereurope.com

