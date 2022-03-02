Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 2 mars/March 2022) - The common shares of Labrador Uranium Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Labrador Uranium is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador, Canada. The Company has acquired the Moran Lake and CMB Projects covering over 139,000 ha in the prolific Central Mineral Belt (CMB) in central Labrador and the Notakwanon Project in northern Labrador. Both the Moran Lake Project, which hosts historical uranium mineral resources, and the CMB Project, located adjacent to Paladin Energy's Michelin uranium deposit, have had substantial past exploration work completed with numerous targets with uranium, copper and IOCG style mineralization. The Notakwanon Project is underexplored but drill ready. All three projects are expected to be the focus of an aggressive exploration program in 2022.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Labrador Uranium Inc., ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Labrador Uranium est engagée dans l'exploration et le développement de projets d'uranium au Labrador, au Canada. La Société a acquis les projets Moran Lake et CMB couvrant plus de 139 000 ha dans la prolifique ceinture minérale centrale (CMB) dans le centre du Labrador et le projet Notakwanon dans le nord du Labrador. Le projet du lac Moran, qui contient des ressources minérales d'uranium historiques, et le projet CMB, situé à côté du gisement d'uranium Michelin de Paladin Energy, ont fait l'objet d'importants travaux d'exploration antérieurs avec de nombreuses cibles contenant de l'uranium, du cuivre et une minéralisation de type IOCG. Le projet Notakwanon est sous-exploré mais prêt à forer. Les trois projets devraient faire l'objet d'un programme d'exploration agressif en 2022.

Issuer/Émetteur: Labrador Uranium Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LUR Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 47 728 522 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 10 839 284 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 50545P 30 9 ISIN: CA 50545P 30 9 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 3 mars/March 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 novembre/November Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LUR. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.