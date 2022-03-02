- (PLX AI) - Telecom Italia FY revenue EUR 15,300 million vs. estimate EUR 15,550 million
- • FY organic EBITDA EUR 6,200 million vs. estimate EUR 6,000 million
- • Net result attributable to the owners of the parent was negative EUR 8.7 billion, after the impairment of domestic goodwill for EUR 4.1 billion and writing off deferred tax assets amounting to EUR 3.8 billion
- • Organic EBITDA was down 9.6% from 2020 due to competitive pressure, the delay in the voucher scheme and start-up costs for digital companies, the company said
