Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
WKN: 905247 ISIN: US2987361092 EURONET WORLDWIDE INC 
Tradegate
01.03.22
17:14 Uhr
107,40 Euro
+4,80
+4,68 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2022
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Announces Fee Waivers at the Company's ATMs for Ukrainian Cardholders and on Money Transfers to Ukraine

Company will also collect donations for organization benefiting Ukrainian children

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced today fee waivers on its services for Ukrainian citizens.

These waivers include:

  • Ukranian cardholders can withdraw cash at Euronet network ATMs in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania without fees.
  • Euronet's Ria Money Transfer business is waiving sending fees on transfers to Ukraine and Poland as well as to those with Ukrainian passports in Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova and Hungary. Customers can send the funds in person at any Ria store or agent location, online at www.riamoneytransfer.com (http://www.riamoneytransfer.com) or using the Ria Money Transfer app on iPhone or Android. This particular offer is valid through the end of March and will be re-evaluated then.
  • Ria also will support the Save the Children (https://www.savethechildren.org/) organization in its efforts to help the approximately 7.5 million Ukrainian children affected by the conflict and their families. Ria will activate its global network to collect customer donations for Save the Children's Ukrainian emergency appeal.

"Our entire company is deeply concerned for our employees and citizens affected by the conflict in Ukraine," said Michael J. Brown, President and CEO of Euronet. "While we realize it is a small gesture in the midst of a very complex situation, we hope we can assist the people affected by providing our established network and financial services without fees at this crucial time. In addition, we have taken prompt action to ensure our business practices align with applicable economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the international community."

About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of digital media and prepaid mobile phone time.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 48,619 ATMs, approximately 343,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 62 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 775,000 POS terminals at approximately 335,000 retailer locations in 62 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 510,000 locations serving 165 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
