Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Announces Fee Waivers at the Company's ATMs for Ukrainian Cardholders and on Money Transfers to Ukraine

Company will also collect donations for organization benefiting Ukrainian children

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, announced today fee waivers on its services for Ukrainian citizens.



These waivers include:

Ukranian cardholders can withdraw cash at Euronet network ATMs in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania without fees.

Euronet's Ria Money Transfer business is waiving sending fees on transfers to Ukraine and Poland as well as to those with Ukrainian passports in Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova and Hungary. Customers can send the funds in person at any Ria store or agent location, online at www.riamoneytransfer.com (http://www.riamoneytransfer.com) or using the Ria Money Transfer app on iPhone or Android. This particular offer is valid through the end of March and will be re-evaluated then.

Ria also will support the Save the Children (https://www.savethechildren.org/) organization in its efforts to help the approximately 7.5 million Ukrainian children affected by the conflict and their families. Ria will activate its global network to collect customer donations for Save the Children's Ukrainian emergency appeal.



"Our entire company is deeply concerned for our employees and citizens affected by the conflict in Ukraine," said Michael J. Brown, President and CEO of Euronet. "While we realize it is a small gesture in the midst of a very complex situation, we hope we can assist the people affected by providing our established network and financial services without fees at this crucial time. In addition, we have taken prompt action to ensure our business practices align with applicable economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the international community."

