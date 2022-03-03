Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
03.03.2022
Kia Corporation: Kia presents 2030 roadmap to become global sustainable mobility leader

  • Kia announces key targets to transform into Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider
  • Company targeting 4 million annual vehicle sales globally in 2030
  • Kia accelerating EV transition to sell 1.2 million BEVs in 2030
  • Kia to establish a line-up of 14 BEV models by 2027
  • Sales of Kia's eco-friendly models to surpass two million in 2030; these models to represent more than 3 quarter of sales in major markets
  • 'AutoMode', Kia's new autonomous driving technology, to be launched in 2023 with first application in EV9
  • Kia aims to expand connected car features to all vehicle lineup by 2025
  • Aims to become No.1 global PBV brand by 2030
    ··· first dedicated PBV model in 2025
  • Company announces financial targets for 2026
    ··· gross revenue of KRW 120 trillion; operating profit margin of 8.3%

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Corporation has today built on its strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility with the roadmap to 2030 at the company's 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event.

The roadmap builds on Kia's successful 'Plan S' strategy first announced in 2020 and reveals further details on how the company will achieve its vision to become a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.

The roadmap builds on Kia's successful 'Plan S' strategy first announced in 2020 and reveals further details on how the company will achieve its vision to become a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.

Kia Corporation has today built on its strategic commitment to become a leader in sustainable mobility with the roadmap to 2030 at the company's 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event.

Kia announced four key business targets for 2030. These core business aims include: accelerating electrification and achieving annual sales of 1.2 million battery electric vehicle (BEV) units by 2030; reaching 4 million annual vehicle sales by 2030, including over 2 million eco-friendly models; expanding the application of connected car feature and autonomous driving technologies to all new vehicles; and become the number one brand in the global purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market by 2030.

During the CEO Investor Day event, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, said: "Kia has been undergoing a full-scale transformation which has included changes in corporate vision, logo, product and design, and strategy. To achieve the company's vision of becoming a Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider, we will focus on accelerating the transition to future business models. We will become even more customer-centric in our approach and pursue a dynamic transformation while maintaining sound business operations."

Visit the Kia Global Media Center for more information: www.kianewscenter.com

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757954/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757955/2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756850/logo_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
