

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to contract in February, and at an accelerate rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank showed on Thursday with a services PMI score of 44.2.



That's down from 47.6 in January, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The decline in new business quickened from January to reach the sharpest for six months. New orders fell for the second successive month amid weaker client confidence and renewed restrictions on the services sector. The reduction in demand was broad-based across domestic and international markets, with foreign demand for services reducing at the quickest pace since last August.



Japanese service providers registered a reduction in prices charged in the latest survey period, the first for six months. The reduction was often attributed to price discounting by service providers in an attempt to stimulate demand.



The survey also showed that the composite index fell to 45.8 in February from 49.9 in January.



Japanese service providers saw activity fall at the fastest pace in six months, while manufacturers recorded a decline in output for the first time since last September. Aggregate new orders saw a renewed contraction in February.



Demand for manufactured goods rose at the softest pace for five months, while service sector firms commented on the sharpest decline since last August. In line with this trend, outstanding business was depleted at a faster rate in February.







