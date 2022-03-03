

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC,K.TO) said that it will suspend all activities at its Udinsk development project in Russia. The company is also in the process of suspending operations at its Kupol mine, with the focus on the safety and well-being of its more than 2,000 employees and in recognition of its obligations to manage and mitigate the mine's environmental impact on an ongoing basis.



Kinross said it is deeply concerned about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine and wishes to express its sympathy and support for the people who are suffering because of this tragic situation.



The company announced a donation of $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to assist those people most in need.







