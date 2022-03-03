Huawei Unveils Intelligent Power Transmission Line Inspection Solution 2.0 -- Detect Risks and Protect Lines

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress 2022, during the industrial digital transformation summit, Huawei unveiled the Intelligent Power Transmission Line Inspection Solution 2.0. Through two sub-solutions - channel visualization and tower foundation safety - it addresses some of the key issues in manual line inspection and tower foundation perimeter safety. The solution is slated to help electric power enterprises detect each risk and protect each line.

Traditional manual inspection of power transmission lines faces a plethora of issues, including safety, management, efficiency, response, real-time performance, and operational risks. To address these, Huawei developed the Intelligent Power Transmission Line Inspection Solution 1.0, which integrates intelligent vision, site energy, and microwave backhaul. It ensures reliable data backhaul and visualizes the status of power transmission lines in environments where signals are missing, power supply is unavailable, and imaging is difficult. The upgraded version 2.0 adds several key functions. This includes radar-video linkage that constantly monitors the conditions around the tower foundation, securing the power grid.

The tower foundation is the skeleton that supports the stable and reliable operation of power transmission lines. However, it faces many artificial and natural threats. At the same time, manual inspection is dangerous and performed in harsh environments. That's why, Huawei has added tower foundation safety to its upgraded inspection solution. Now, it can adapt to line solutions for various distances, manage up to 600,000 cameras, and process a wealth of data. The inspection center and teams collaborate to support the inspection at every step. This is complemented by radar-video linkage, enabling full-coverage inspection and detecting any intrusions by unauthorized personnel in real time.

Huawei's Intelligent Power Transmission Line Inspection 2.0 integrates four core capabilities: a wide range of high-precision algorithms, secure and controllable self-networking technologies, lightweight and easy-to-install integrated products, and efficient O&M with fast iteration and long battery life. This solution protects each power transmission line by making them safe, efficient, green, and focuses on experience.

Safe: Replace manual site visits with intelligent inspection, remotely diagnose potential risks, improve inspection coverage density from 60% to 100%, reduce the annual frequency of power outages, prevent 90% of unplanned temporary power outages, and ensure stable and safe power consumption for the entire industry.

Replace manual site visits with intelligent inspection, remotely diagnose potential risks, improve inspection coverage density from 60% to 100%, reduce the annual frequency of power outages, prevent 90% of unplanned temporary power outages, and ensure stable and safe power consumption for the entire industry. Efficient: Reduce inspection time from 20 days to 2 hours, making it 80 times more efficient. Link the intelligent platform and apps to digitize services, improving response speed and task processing efficiency by 30%.

Reduce inspection time from 20 days to 2 hours, making it 80 times more efficient. Link the intelligent platform and apps to digitize services, improving response speed and task processing efficiency by 30%. Green: Reduce the number of inspection personnel and vehicles, cutting down carbon emissions. For example, for every 5000 km of lines, the solution is expected to decrease carbon emission by 16.2 tons per year for each vehicle. In addition, the solution helps quickly identify emergencies (such as mountain fires), protect nature, and improve power supply reliability.

Reduce the number of inspection personnel and vehicles, cutting down carbon emissions. For example, for every 5000 km of lines, the solution is expected to decrease carbon emission by 16.2 tons per year for each vehicle. In addition, the solution helps quickly identify emergencies (such as mountain fires), protect nature, and improve power supply reliability. Experience-oriented: Personnel do not have to work in harsh environments as often thanks to intelligent devices; and when they do, the solution offers a safer environment, improving personnel experience.

Huawei uses information communication technology (ICT) for integration with power systems, which is the foundation of the Intelligent Inspection Solution 2.0. It features unattended inspection, visualized channels, simplified maintenance, and lightweight work. In the future, Huawei will continue to dive deep into industry scenarios and launch products and solutions that are reliable, cost-effective, and suitable for the electric power industry. We aim to help power grids reach safe, efficient, and green operations.

MWC 2022 is held from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei's enterprise business booth is located at 1H50, Hall 1, Fira Gran Via. For more information, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/events/huawei-enterprise-mwc-2022

