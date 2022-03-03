Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E ISIN: US4660902069 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.03.2022 | 04:52
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0 Awarded with UL Environmental Product Declaration Certification

BEIJING, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0, among multiple JA Solar PV modules, was recently awarded with an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification by UL, the global safety science leader. The UL EPD report, also accredited by EPD Italy, gives a comprehensive assessment of the environmental impact of the product over its entire life cycle, including possible impacts such as global warming, smog, ozone depletion, acidification, ecotoxicity, etc., and is applicable to the two global leading markets America and Europe. The assessment process follows ISO 14025 and EN 15804 standards, and its assessment result provides an important reference for investors to choose low-carbon products.

While PV power is a renewable energy with great potential for development and application, the impact of PV products on the environment over the entire life cycle has been one of concern in the end-use market. Therefore, JA Solar always follows the path of green development, by applying the concept of green environmental protection throughout the entire life cycle of its products, including R&D, production, packaging, logistics and product recycling, so as to reduce environmental impact and resource consumption.

During the process of product manufacturing, JA Solar actively advocates the application of green energy. Its production bases utilize roof space, carports, and other unused spaces to install PV systems to generate electricity for self-use with surplus electricity injected to the grid, thereby reducing the demand for traditional energy so as to reduce carbon emissions. Among them is JA Solar's manufacturing base in Qujing, Yunnan Province, which, by utilizing rich water resources in the local area, uses clean energy generated by hydropower that accounts for more than 85% of its total energy consumption.

JA SOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.