MONDI PLC - Final Results

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

3 March 2022

Full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021

Highlights

Strong financial performance

Underlying EBITDA of €1,503 million, up €150 million year-on-year (11%), with second half up 29%

Profit before tax of €983 million, up 28%

Basic underlying earnings per share of 154.0 euro cents, up 19%

cents, up 19% ROCE up at 16.9%

Continued good cash generation and strong balance sheet of 1.2x net debt to underlying EBITDA

Recommended full year dividend of 65.0 euro cents per share, up 8%

Good progress on all elements of our sustainability roadmap, Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030)

Successful execution and delivery of key investments

Strong pipeline of capital investment projects to further capture growth in our packaging markets, building on our leading market positions and long track record of disciplined capital allocation, including €1 billion of expansionary projects approved or under advanced evaluation

Accelerated climate plans - committed to transition to Net-Zero by 2050, in line with a 1.5°C scenario

Agreed sale of Personal Care Components business in February 2022 to deliver greater focus

Well-positioned for the future, with unique portfolio of leading sustainable packaging solutions, cost-advantaged asset base and strong financial position

Financial summary1

€ million, except for percentages and per share measures Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Six months ended 31 December 2021 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Group revenue 7,723 6,663 16 4,096 3,211 28 Underlying EBITDA1 1,503 1,353 11 794 615 29 Underlying operating profit1 1,064 925 15 567 401 41 Operating profit 1,071 868 23 568 350 62 Profit before tax 983 770 28 522 304 72 Basic underlying earnings per share1 (euro cents) 154.0 129.3 19 Basic earnings per share (euro cents) 155.9 120.0 30 Total dividend per share (euro cents) 65.0 60.0 8 Cash generated from operations 1,339 1,485 (10) Net debt1 1,763 1,791 Underlying EBITDA margin1 19.5% 20.3% Return on capital employed (ROCE)1 16.9% 15.2%

Notes:

1 The Group presents certain measures of financial performance, position or cash flows that are not defined or specified according to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). These measures, referred to as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), are defined at the end of this document and where relevant, reconciled to IFRS measures in the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Andrew King, Mondi Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Mondi delivered strongly in 2021 and we see good opportunity to accelerate growth in sustainable packaging. Underlying EBITDA of €1,503 million was up 11% and ROCE up at 16.9%. We grew our packaging businesses and saw a recovery in uncoated fine paper markets. Our vertical integration, the agility of our operations and collaboration with our customers ensured we met surging demand at a time when supply chains were under pressure around the world. We implemented price increases across all our businesses and, against a backdrop of rising commodity input costs, we exhibited good cost control. Our focus on safety and protecting the wellbeing of our people remains our priority.

All this cannot be achieved without the dedication, stamina and ongoing commitment of our people. My sincere thanks go to all of my colleagues.

I am particularly proud of how we continue to lead the way in sustainability. We have accelerated our climate plans by committing to transition to Net-Zero by 2050 in line with a 1.5°C scenario, and made strong progress on all elements of MAP2030, our sustainability roadmap for the next 10 years, which we launched in early 2021.

Sustainable packaging continues to be a key priority for our customers and wider society. With our unique product portfolio, technical know-how, expertise in understanding the best material choices and leading innovation capabilities, we are supporting our customers to achieve their environmental goals with circular driven solutions that are sustainable by design.

Our capital investments to generate value accretive growth, enhance our cost competitiveness and drive sustainability benefits continue to deliver. We successfully started up investments in key pulp and paper mills providing incremental total capacity of around 350,000 tonnes when in full operation. Projects are also underway at a number of our converting operations enhancing our production capabilities and product offering to further support our customers.

We continue to explore opportunities to accelerate growth across our packaging businesses supporting our customers and strengthening our leading market positions in structurally growing markets, underpinned by demand for eCommerce and sustainable packaging solutions. We have an ambitious expansionary capital investment programme to further capture this growth. In this context, our pipeline currently includes around €1 billion of expansionary projects already approved or under advanced evaluation, which we anticipate will generate mid-teen returns when in full operation. We continue to actively consider further capital investments for growth in the packaging markets where we operate.

I am pleased we agreed the sale of our Personal Care Components business in February 2022. By simplifying our portfolio, the transaction will enable us to focus on our core packaging and paper businesses and enhance our ability to pursue our strategic priority to grow in sustainable packaging.

Looking forward, we expect to make progress in the year. There are significant geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties and we anticipate continued inflationary pressures on our cost base. However, we also expect to realise the full benefit of the price increases implemented in 2021 and early 2022, shorter planned maintenance shuts and the contribution from our capital investment programme.

Underpinned by the Group's integrated cost-advantaged asset base, high-performance culture, portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions and the strategic flexibility offered by our strong cash generation and financial position, the Group remains well-placed to deliver sustainably into the future."

Update on Ukraine / Russia

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine is of great concern. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by these tragic events, including some of Mondi's employees.

We have significant operations in Russia, representing around 12% of the Group's revenue by location of production in 2021, including our high-margin, cost-competitive, integrated pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill located in Syktyvkar (Komi Republic). Over the last three years our Russian operations have generated around 20% of the Group's underlying EBITDA. Our businesses primarily serve the domestic market and have continued to operate through this time of heightened geopolitical tension. We are actively monitoring this rapidly evolving situation, the international response and the implications for the Group.

Group performance review

Mondi delivered strongly in 2021, with underlying EBITDA of €1,503 million, up €150 million on the prior year (11%), driven mainly by higher sales volumes and significantly higher selling prices in the face of inflationary cost pressures.

Group revenue was up 16% due to a combination of increased sales volumes and significantly higher selling prices. We drove volume growth in Corrugated Packaging and Flexible Packaging, on the back of our integrated value chain, our unique portfolio of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions and our attention to quality and service. Uncoated fine paper volumes were also up, with our customers recognising the stability of a long-term supplier, the sustained quality of our products and our reliable and consistent service. Selling prices were up across the entire business, and most significantly in Corrugated Packaging.

Input costs increased materially year-on-year, in particular energy, resins, paper for recycling and transport costs. Energy costs gradually increased during the first half of the year from the very low levels seen in 2020, before rising sharply at the end of the third quarter as a result of significant increases in the price of European gas and electricity. We expect energy costs to remain elevated for some time. Our pulp and paper mills generate most of their energy needs internally, with biomass sources accounting for around 65% of the fuels used in this process, thereby mitigating the impact of the significant surge in external fuel costs. Resin and paper for recycling costs increased sharply in the first half and have remained stable at high levels. We are currently seeing rising wood and chemical costs and generally expect cost pressures to continue.

Cash fixed costs were higher year-on-year driven by higher maintenance costs, additional resources required to serve surging demand from our customers and general inflation, mitigated by our strong cost control. The impact of planned maintenance and project-related shuts on underlying EBITDA in 2021 was around €165 million (2020: €100 million). Based on prevailing market conditions, we estimate that the impact of planned maintenance shuts on underlying EBITDA in 2022 will be around €110 million, of which the first half year effect is estimated at around €60 million (2021: €50 million).

Currency movements had a net negative impact on underlying EBITDA of around €63 million versus the prior year as a result of the impact on certain of our export-oriented businesses of a weaker US dollar, notably in the first half of the year; coupled with losses on translation from a weaker Russian rouble and Turkish lira relative to the euro.

The non-cash forestry fair value movement recognised was €34 million lower than the prior year.

Depreciation and amortisation charges were slightly higher year-on-year mainly due to the effects of our capital investment programme.

Underlying operating profit of €1,064 million was up 15% on 2020. After taking the effect of special items into account, operating profit of €1,071 million, was up 23%. Basic earnings of 155.9 euro cents per share were up 30% compared to 2020.

Mondi retains a strong financial position. Net debt at 31 December 2021 was €1,763 million, reduced from €1,791 million at 31 December 2020, reflecting the Group's strong cash generating capacity while continuing to support investment in the business. Capital expenditure for the period was €573 million, 1.4 times depreciation, and the acquisition of Olmuksan added around €83 million to net debt. Net debt to underlying EBITDA ended the year at 1.2 times (2020: 1.3 times).

Given our strong financial position and confidence in the future of the business, the Board has recommended an increase in the final 2021 dividend to 45.00 euro cents per share. The final dividend, together with the interim dividend, amount to a total dividend for the year of 65.00 euro cents per share, an increase of 8% on the 2020 total dividend.

In February 2022, we entered into an agreement to sell our Personal Care Components business ('PCC') to Nitto Denko Corporation for an enterprise value of €615 million. Mondi's strategic focus to grow in packaging and the limited overlap of PCC with the rest of its business, has led us to conclude that the next phase of PCC's development will be better undertaken outside of the Group. Simplifying our portfolio will enable us to focus on our core packaging and paper businesses and enhance our ability to pursue our strategic priority to grow in sustainable packaging.

The transaction is subject to competition clearance and other customary closing conditions, with completion expected in the second half of 2022. Following the planned completion, the remaining portion of Engineered Materials, namely Functional Paper and Films, will be merged into the Flexible Packaging business unit. This will strengthen integration along the kraft paper value chain and foster innovation to continue developing functional papers with the necessary barriers to meet increasing customer demand for sustainable packaging.

A decision regarding the use of the net cash proceeds from the sale of PCC will be taken post completion.

Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030)

Sustainability is at the centre of our purpose, culture and strategy. We recognise the importance of working with others across the value chain to drive positive change. We believe that being part of the solution to global sustainability challenges will secure the long-term success of our business and benefit our stakeholders.

At the start of 2021 we launched our new sustainability roadmap MAP2030, which builds on the strong progress we have made to date and sets out the actions we need to take over the next decade to achieve our ambitious goals. We can have the most impact by focusing our efforts on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate. Each of these action areas has three high-level commitments underpinned by more detailed targets. The framework is founded on responsible business practices spanning business ethics and governance, human rights, communities, procurement and environmental impact.

Circular driven solutions

Demand for sustainable products has never been higher, with brands and consumers wanting to contribute to a low carbon, circular economy. Our conversations with customers focus on how to design solutions that are efficient, fit-for-purpose and help to convey and deliver their sustainability commitments. Our unique product portfolio, expertise in understanding the best material choices and customer-focused innovation capabilities mean we can create packaging solutions that are sustainable by design. This helps us to eliminate unsustainable packaging, lead the transition to a circular economy and grow our customer base of forward-thinking brands.

Our customers value our EcoSolutions partnership approach to help achieve their environmental goals. This includes everything from reducing raw material use, to designing for recycling or compostability at end of life, and clarifying the often complex trade-offs of various solutions. As a leading producer of paper-based packaging, we prioritise the use of paper-based solutions to replace unnecessary plastic packaging because paper is made from a renewable resource and has the highest recycling rates across our markets. When more specialised functional barriers are required (for example to reduce food waste), lightweight plastic-based flexible packaging can be the most sustainable choice so long as it is manufactured, used and disposed of appropriately. Here we are working on recyclable mono-material plastic solutions and increased recycled plastic content to ensure our packaging is designed to be part of a circular economy.

Highlights of our innovation initiatives this year include our first recyclable functional barrier paper bag for salads with French brand Les Crudettes. Our solution, which is 95% paper with a functional barrier layer, keeps the salad fresh for up to 10 days - the same as the previous plastic packaging - and it is verified as recyclable in the domestic waste paper stream. Another functional barrier paper success is our partnership with UK's leading frozen food specialist Iceland across a number of their ranges, reducing the amount of plastic used per year across these products by 80% and making it easy for consumers to recycle. In kraft paper, we developed Advantage StretchWrap, our innovative wrapping system for pallets that uses paper instead of plastic. The independent life cycle assessment found that it has 62% lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when compared to virgin plastic stretch film. As part of our multi-format sustainable eCommerce packaging solutions offering, we launched our eGrocery portfolio, a range of sustainable corrugated packaging solutions for the growing online grocery delivery services.

Our objective is to identify the best solutions for our customers, consumers and the planet. Our efforts again received widespread recognition, including in this year's WorldStar Packaging Awards which celebrate the best ideas, innovations and technologies on the market. Mondi won an outstanding nine awards, with three of our six corrugated solutions winners coming from our eCommerce offering, reinforcing the great opportunities we are seeing to serve our customers in this area.

In 2021, our three-year partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme - to help address food waste to support the fight to eliminate world hunger - made progress on a number of our projects, with our expertise and resources helping ensure their packaging is safe, sustainable, and fit for purpose.

Our manufacturing sites, R&D and sustainable development teams are working together to identify opportunities to achieve our ambitious target of eliminating waste to landfill from our manufacturing processes. In 2021 waste to landfill per tonne of saleable production decreased by 22% compared to the prior year.

Empowered people

Our role as an employer is one of our main contributions to society and strong teams are key to our ongoing success as a business. By inspiring our global workforce to build skills that support long-term employability and embrace new ways of working, we can support our employees to realise their individual potential and recognise their contribution to Mondi's purpose. A diverse workforce thinks more creatively and responds better to local contexts and changing environments. In 2021, we focused on diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives and developing leaders as D&I change agents.

The safety and health of our people always comes first. Our safety approach centres on a 24-hour safety mindset and managing top risks. We are expanding our focus from traditional safety, which focuses mainly on controls, to addressing social psychology and cultural elements to drive continuous improvement in our safety performance. We had zero fatalities during the year and the Total Recordable Case Rate (TRCR) was 0.62, achieving the milestone we set for 2021 to allow for a prolonged planned shut at Richards Bay (South Africa). Furthermore, we look to create a positive work-life experience that enables our teams to deliver their potential, attract and retain talent, and support the physical and mental health of our employees.

The social, economic and environmental health of local communities is important to our long-term success. Building open relationships is important to build trust, identify opportunities and mitigate risks. Our long-standing commitment to invest in community development is increasingly focused on impact through strategic collaborations and partnerships. With MAP2030, we formalised our commitment to invest a minimum of 1% of profit-before-tax annually in social investments with a focus on science, technology, engineering and maths education, environmental protection, enterprise support and job creation. In 2021, our total community investment was €11.8 million (2020: €11.5 million) equating to 1.2% of profit before-tax, above our target.

Taking action on climate

We have a long-standing focus on reducing our carbon emissions. In 2021, our greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity (per tonne of saleable production) was 0.63, a 25% reduction against our 2014 baseline, equating to a 46% reduction since 2004, our first baseline year for emission reduction targets. The contribution of biomass-based renewable energy to the total fuel consumption of our mills has increased from 59% in 2014 to 65% in 2021. These improvements have been made possible through consistent capital investment across our mill network, making us more energy efficient and less reliant on fossil fuels. Since 2015, we have commissioned energy-related investment projects totalling around €650 million.

Building on almost two decades of progress, including science-based targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2019, we have accelerated our climate plans by committing to transition to Net-Zero by 2050. Our Net-Zero commitment has been developed to align with the SBTi's new Net-Zero Standard and commits Mondi to reducing GHG emissions across scopes 1, 2 and 3 in line with a 1.5°C scenario. While we work with the SBTi to validate our new targets, we are taking action today and we have a clear roadmap to achieve our 2025 milestones.

Nature-based solutions play an important role in climate change mitigation. As part of our MAP2030 framework, we will continue to focus on climate resilience, maintaining zero deforestation in our wood supply, sourcing wood responsibly from healthy and resilient forests, and safeguarding biodiversity and water resources in our operations and beyond.

We are particularly proud to have been recognised by CDP for a second year as one of only 14 companies worldwide with a 'Triple A' score on its environmental performance related to climate, forests and water security.

In July we announced a three-year partnership with the International Union of Forest Research Organizations (IUFRO) to collaborate more actively with the scientific community to address climate change challenges to forests, gain broad access to research, and convert this into practical applications and improved operations.

For more details on MAP2030 including a video with the Group CEO and other senior leaders please visit www.mondigroup.com/en/sustainability/approach.

Capital investments

Mondi's packaging markets are growing, underpinned by the structural growth drivers of eCommerce and the demand for more sustainable packaging. Our capital investment programme is focused on driving organic growth, enhancing our product offering, quality and service to customers, strengthening our cost competitiveness, and improving our environmental footprint. This ongoing investment in our cost-advantaged, high-quality asset base enables us to continue to capture future opportunity.

The Group's disciplined approach to investigating, approving and executing capital projects is one of our key strengths and plays an important role in successfully delivering strong returns through-the-cycle. Our capital investment programme continues to deliver. In January 2021, we started up an investment in a new 300,000 tonne per annum kraft top white machine at Ruzomberok (Slovakia) and a converted speciality kraft paper machine in Steti (Czech Republic). We also progressed key steps in the modernisation of our Richards Bay mill (South Africa), including upgrading the energy and chemical plants to improve reliability and environmental performance; as well as the programme at Syktyvkar (Russia) to debottleneck production and maintain competitiveness. At the end of 2021, we commissioned the new evaporation plant and are currently finalising the pulp dryer upgrade. We expect to generate around a further €50 million of incremental underlying EBITDA contribution from projects in 2022.

Looking forward, we see an opportunity to accelerate growth across our packaging businesses supporting our customers and strengthening our leading market positions in our growing markets. We have an ambitious expansionary capital investment programme to further capture this growth. In this context, our pipeline currently includes around €1 billion of expansionary projects already approved or under advanced evaluation, which we anticipate will generate mid-teen returns when in full operation. These investments, which include the projects below, will deliver volume growth, lower our cost base and enhance our environmental footprint. We continue to actively evaluate further capital investments for growth in the packaging markets in which we operate, leveraging our high-quality, cost-advantaged asset base.

In Corrugated Packaging we are investing €125 million in our Kuopio mill (Finland) to increase semi-chemical fluting capacity by around 55,000 tonnes, enhance product quality, drive cost competitiveness and strengthen the mill's environmental performance, with start-up expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. We have approved a €95 million investment to debottleneck kraftliner production by 55,000 tonnes at our state of the art Swiecie mill (Poland), with commissioning expected during 2024.

To strengthen our leading market position, support growth in eCommerce and enhance our product and service offering, around €185 million will be invested across our central and eastern European Corrugated Solutions plant network.

In Flexible Packaging, to meet growing demand for sustainable paper-based flexible packaging, we are well-advanced in the evaluation of an investment in a new 200,000 tonne kraft paper machine at one of our cost-advantaged facilities for an anticipated total of around €350 million. We expect to be in a position to make a final decision on the investment during 2022.

We continue to expand the global reach of our leading Paper Bags business, ramping up production at our new plant in Cartagena (Colombia), investing in a new plant in Morocco, upgrading the capabilities in our Mexican plants and expanding our capacity of paper-based flexible packaging solutions for eCommerce across Europe and the US.

We plan to invest around €50 million to enhance our coating capabilities and meet our customers' growing demand for innovative, sustainable paper-based packaging with the necessary barrier properties. We are also investing €65 million in our consumer flexibles plants, cementing our leading position in the fast growing pet food packaging market.

On the back of this programme, our capital expenditure is expected to be around €700-800 million in 2022 and around €900-1,000 million in 2023.

Corrugated Packaging

€ million Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Six months ended 31 December 2021 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Segment revenue 2,510 1,879 34 1,404 910 54 Underlying EBITDA 670 518 29 402 251 60 Underlying EBITDA margin 26.7% 27.6% 28.6% 27.6% Underlying operating profit 529 397 33 326 190 72 Capital expenditure cash payments 223 249 117 125 Operating segment net assets 2,338 2,087 ROCE 26.1% 22.5%

Corrugated Packaging delivered very strongly in the year, driven by higher volumes, significantly higher average prices and the contribution from recently completed capital investments and acquisitions.

Demand was very strong throughout the year with growth across all end-uses, and most notably in eCommerce and FMCG applications. Containerboard sales volumes were up on the prior year supported by our broad, high-quality product portfolio. Corrugated Solutions grew volumes 13% organically year-on-year, a notable achievement enabled by our value chain integration, ongoing investment in the business and our sharp focus on innovation and customer service.

We implemented price increases across all containerboard grades during the year, leading to higher average selling prices year-on-year, with the magnitude of the increases varying by grade. Average benchmark European selling prices for unbleached kraftliner and recycled containerboard were up 24% and 45%, respectively; while average benchmark white top kraftliner and semi-chemical fluting prices, which are typically more stable over time, were up 8% and 13%, respectively.

We were successful in passing on higher input paper costs through box price increases over the course of the year.

Input costs were higher year-on-year, in particular paper for recycling, energy and transport costs. Following a period of sharp increases, paper for recycling costs have remained stable at elevated levels since the second quarter. Average European benchmark prices for the year were around 2.5 times higher than the prior year.

Cash fixed costs were up due to higher maintenance costs, additional personnel to serve growing customer demand and inflationary effects, mitigated by our cost control initiatives.

In May 2021, we completed the acquisition of a 90% interest in Olmuksan. With this transaction, we significantly strengthened our position in the fast-growing Turkish corrugated market, expanding our offering to existing and new customers in the region. Integration is progressing well and the business delivered ahead of our expectations.

Flexible Packaging

€ million Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Six months ended 31 December 2021 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Segment revenue 2,889 2,667 8 1,504 1,290 17 Underlying EBITDA 526 519 1 255 239 7 Underlying EBITDA margin 18.2% 19.5% 17.0% 18.5% Underlying operating profit 367 362 1 174 160 9 Special items before tax 2 (8) 3 (2) Capital expenditure cash payments 176 162 83 76 Operating segment net assets 2,632 2,475 ROCE 15.0% 14.5%

Flexible Packaging achieved good volume growth and successfully implemented price increases to recover significantly higher input costs.

Volume growth was supported by our innovative and sustainable packaging portfolio. We saw strong growth in retail end-uses, in particular paper-based shopping and eCommerce bags as well as consumer applications, such as food and pet food, where we have leading market positions. Demand for building materials, construction and other specialised applications remained good during the period.

Kraft paper sales volumes were significantly up on the prior year, in particular in our range of speciality kraft papers which has grown by 190,000 tonnes over the last three years, benefiting from the increasing demand from customers for paper-based sustainable packaging, our product development initiatives and capital investments completed early in the year. Paper bag sales volumes were up 9%, with growth in all regions supported by good demand in traditional industrial end-uses and growing demand in new applications; for example, our fully recyclable, lightweight and flexible MailerBAG, used by our eCommerce customers and now accounting for around 3% of total paper bag volumes. Consumer flexibles volumes were up year-on-year and the business focused on successfully passing on higher resins and other input costs.

Prices in the kraft paper value chain were modestly up year-on-year following price increases implemented during 2021. On the back of continued strong order books and tight market conditions, we implemented further price increases across our range of kraft papers and paper bags at the start of 2022. Average kraft paper prices in Q1 2022 are up between 20% to 25% on average compared to average 2021 price levels.

We continue to drive innovation to support our customers' transition to more sustainable packaging, and to partner along the value chain to create products for a circular economy, incorporating paper where possible, developing recyclable flexible plastic-based packaging solutions and increasing recycled content in our packaging.

Input costs were materially up year-on-year, with higher plastic resin, energy and transport costs. While cash fixed costs were higher due to increased costs to service our customers' incremental volumes and inflationary effects, this was mitigated by our strong cost control initiatives.

Engineered Materials

€ million Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Six months ended 31 December 2021 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Segment revenue 876 801 9 447 377 19 Underlying EBITDA 71 80 (11) 33 35 (6) Underlying EBITDA margin 8.1% 10.0% 7.4% 9.3% Underlying operating profit 43 44 (2) 19 17 12 Special items before tax 5 (49) (2) (49) Capital expenditure cash payments 33 74 13 28 Operating segment net assets 632 589 ROCE 7.4% 7.5%

Engineered Materials' performance stabilised in 2021 in line with our expectations. The business saw generally good demand in consumer end-uses, and a strong recovery in most industrial and specialised end-uses, in particular in Functional Paper and Films, which serves a broad range of applications including graphic arts, tapes and industrial.

We completed the transformation of the Personal Care Components area during the year. As anticipated, volumes were lower as a key product matures and we implement certain technology changes, while we saw the benefits of our product development and restructuring initiatives.

Input costs were higher on average, due to higher resin, energy, speciality kraft paper and transport costs. Cash fixed costs were lower as a result of restructuring initiatives and ongoing strong cost control.

The expertise and coating technologies of Functional Paper and Films provide real advantage to Flexible Packaging's speciality kraft paper business, working closely with our customers to develop further innovative sustainable packaging solutions.

Uncoated Fine Paper

€ million Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Six months ended 31 December 2021 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Change

% Segment revenue 1,652 1,485 11 842 711 18 Underlying EBITDA 270 266 2 121 102 19 Underlying EBITDA margin 16.3% 17.9% 14.4% 14.3% Underlying operating profit 160 153 5 66 47 40 Capital expenditure cash payments 139 145 72 65 Operating segment net assets 1,595 1,582 ROCE 11.9% 11.3%

Trading in Uncoated Fine Paper improved over the course of 2021. Driven by higher average selling prices and higher volumes, underlying EBITDA was up despite longer planned maintenance shuts (€30 million year-on-year effect), materially higher input costs, and a lower forestry fair value movement (down €34 million).

Uncoated fine paper sales volumes grew 11% in the period. Our customers value us as a supplier of choice while capacity leaves the market, recognising the strength of our strategic position, underpinned by a broad product portfolio, excellent customer service and superior cost competitiveness. We increased our market share in all the key markets where we operate. In Europe, we estimate market demand increased 6-7% year-on-year showing a good recovery. Our own sales in the region were up 14%.

On the back of improving demand and increasing costs we implemented a series of price increases, most notably in the second half of the year, as well as in early 2022. While in 2021 the average benchmark European uncoated fine paper selling prices were broadly flat year-on-year, prices are today 20-22% higher than the 2021 average.

Input costs were up with significantly higher energy and transport costs. Cash fixed costs were higher, with strong cost control mitigating higher maintenance costs and inflationary cost pressures.

Lower export prices and a strong South African rand during the period resulted in a non-cash forestry fair value loss of €7 million, down €34 million compared to the prior year gain. Based on current market conditions, we expect a forestry fair value gain in 2022.

Special items

Special items before tax during the period amounted to a net income of €7 million mainly relating to reversal of impairments and net release of provisions for costs initially recognised as special items in prior years (2020: €57 million net charge).

Tax

The underlying tax charge for the year was €212 million (2020: €180 million) giving an effective tax rate of 22% (2020: 22%), in line with our expectations.

Cash flow

Cash generated from operations of €1,339 million (2020: €1,485 million), reflects the continued strong cash generating capability of the Group. This included the impact of an increase in working capital on the back of strong turnover growth in the year. The net cash outflow from the movement in working capital was €205 million (2020: €125 million inflow). As a percentage of revenue, working capital was in line with our expected range of 12% to 14% at 12.8% (2020: 11.1%).

Capital expenditure was €573 million (2020: €630 million). Tax paid was €190 million (2020: €168 million).

In May 2021 we completed the acquisition of a 90.4% interest in Olmuksan for a consideration of €66 million which implies an enterprise value of €88 million on a 100% basis. Pursuant to local stock exchange rules, in July 2021 we completed a mandatory tender offer, leading to the acquisition of an additional 1.6% of the outstanding shares in the company for a total consideration of €3 million.

Interest paid was €78 million (2020: €82 million). We are pleased to have paid dividends to shareholders of €298 million (2020: €237 million) in the year.

Treasury and borrowings

Mondi retains a strong financial position. Net debt at 31 December 2021 was €1,763 million, reduced from €1,791 million at 31 December 2020. Net debt to underlying EBITDA ended the year at 1.2 times (2020: 1.3 times).

In June 2021, the Group entered into a new €750 million 5-year revolving multi-currency credit facility agreement ('RCF') to refinance the existing €750 million facility that was due to mature in July 2022. The agreement includes options to extend the RCF by one or two years with each bank's approval. The RCF incorporates key sustainability targets linked to MAP2030, classifying the facility as a Sustainability Linked Loan. There are no financial covenants included in the RCF or any other Group facility.

At 31 December 2021, Mondi had a strong liquidity position of around €1.3 billion, comprising €803 million of undrawn committed debt facilities and cash and cash equivalents of €455 million. The weighted average maturity of our committed debt facilities was 4.7 years.

Underlying net finance costs of €94 million were slightly down on the previous year. Average net debt of €1,875 million was lower (2020: €2,012 million) while the effective interest rate was slightly higher at 4.6% (2020: 4.5%) due to higher cash balances.

The Group's credit ratings were unchanged with Standard & Poor's at BBB+ (stable outlook) and Moody's Investors Service at Baa1 (stable outlook).

Dividend

The Board aims to offer shareholders long-term ordinary dividend growth within a targeted dividend cover range of two to three times on average over the cycle.

Given our strong financial position and confidence in the future of the business, the Board has recommended an increase in the final 2021 dividend to 45.00 euro cents per share. The final dividend, together with the interim dividend, amount to a total dividend for the year of 65.00 euro cents per share, an increase of 8% on the 2020 total dividend.

The final dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders of Mondi plc at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 5 May 2022 and, if approved, is payable on 16 May 2022 to shareholders on the register on 8 April 2022.

Outlook

Looking forward, we expect to make progress in the year. There are significant geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties and we anticipate continued inflationary pressures on our cost base. However, we also expect to realise the full benefit of the price increases implemented in 2021 and early 2022, shorter planned maintenance shuts and the contribution from our capital investment programme.

Underpinned by the Group's integrated cost-advantaged asset base, high-performance culture, portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions and the strategic flexibility offered by our strong cash generation and financial position, the Group remains well-placed to deliver sustainably into the future.

Principal risks

The Board is responsible for the effectiveness of the Group's risk management activities and internal control processes. It has put procedures in place for identifying, evaluating, and managing the risks faced by the Group. In combination with the Audit Committee, the Board has conducted a robust assessment of the Group's principal and emerging risks and is satisfied that the Group has effective systems and controls in place to manage these risks within the risk appetite levels established.

Risk management is by its nature a dynamic and ongoing process. Risk management is of key importance given the diversity of the Group's locations, markets and production processes. Our internal control environment is designed to safeguard the assets of the Group and to provide reasonable assurance that the Group's business objectives will be achieved.

Key changes in the year

The Group's most significant risks are long term in nature. The assessment of the principal risks is updated annually to reflect the developments in our strategic priorities and Board discussions on emerging risks. The key significant changes identified during 2021 are set out below.

During the year, we enhanced our understanding of the risks and implications related to climate change and identified it as a driver to create long-term structural changes to pricing and availability of timber. Consequently, the cost and availability of raw materials risk was updated to reflect an increase in anticipated likelihood of occurrence of the risk. The risk to energy security and related input costs was rated higher due to an increase in volatility in energy pricing and supply. This is driven by long-term changes in the energy supply portfolio in the regions in which we operate, such as higher demand for renewable energy, due to the accelerated transition to cleaner energy sources and an accompanying increase in regulation enacted to deter the impact of climate change. The information technology risk was removed as a principal risk. Subsequent to the annual review of our risks and related mitigating actions, our currency risks and reputational risk were updated to reflect the Group's current exposure. Country risk is a strategic risk to the Group. We are actively monitoring the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, the international response and the implications for the Group.

Emerging risks

The Board has highlighted the execution of major capital expenditure projects as a continued notable emerging risk. The emerging risk is managed through mitigating activities such that the residual risk exposure is not considered significant. All capital expenditure projects are planned in detail with contingency plans in place in order to avoid cost overruns, design and building defects and to ensure employee and contractor safety. COVID-19 continues to impact our ability to plan and execute some of our major capital expenditure projects as we carefully plan the number of contractors and other non-operating people on our sites and adapt to local restrictions and unpredictable international travel restrictions. We will continue to monitor potential risks relating to executing major capital expenditure projects in the year ahead including, but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19.

Pandemic risk

COVID-19 continues to impact the way we do business due to various health, social and economic measures implemented by authorities around the world to combat the pandemic. The health, safety and welfare of the Group's employees and our communities remain our top priority.

The Executive Committee and Board continue to monitor our exposure and the impact of COVID-19 on the Group and evaluate actions to mitigate the risk, and where possible, identify opportunities that have arisen. In future, these actions and other monitoring techniques which we have developed, will enable the Group to be dynamic in its reaction to the risk of a pandemic as it develops.

Strategic risks

The industries and geographies in which we operate expose us to specific long-term risks which are accepted by the Board as a consequence of the Group's chosen strategy and operating footprint.

We have significant operations in Russia, representing around 12% of the Group's revenue by location of production in 2021, including our high-margin, cost-competitive, integrated pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill located in Syktyvkar (Komi Republic). Over the last three years our Russian operations have generated around 20% of the Group's underlying EBITDA. Our businesses primarily serve the domestic market and have continued to operate through this time of heightened geopolitical tension. In Ukraine Mondi has one paper bag plant located in Lviv, west of the country, employing approximately 100 people. Production is currently suspended. We are actively monitoring this rapidly evolving situation, the international response and the implications for the Group.

We continue to track capacity announcements, demand developments and how consumers are demanding more sustainable packaging. We continue to increase our understanding of climate change-related risks and its impact whilst continuing to improve our disclosures and develop our responses.

The Executive Committee and Board monitor our exposure to these risks and evaluate investment decisions against our overall exposures so that our strategic capital allocation takes advantage of the opportunities arising from our deliberate exposure to such risks.

Our principal strategic risks relate to the following:

Industry productive capacity

Product substitution

Fluctuations and variability in selling prices or gross margins

Country risk

Climate change-related risks

Financial risks

We aim to maintain an appropriate capital structure and to manage our financial risk exposures in compliance with all laws and regulations.

An attentive approach to financial risk management remains in response to increased scrutiny of the tax affairs of multinational companies and ongoing short-term currency volatility.

Our principal financial risks relate to the following:

Capital structure

Currency risk

Tax risk

Operational risks

As a Group we focus on operational excellence and investment in our people and are committed to the responsible use of resources.

Our investments to improve our energy efficiency, engineer out our most significant safety risks and improve operating efficiencies continues to reduce the likelihood of operational risk events. Physical and transitional risks arising due to climate change are anticipated to have an operational impact on the Group, particularly on supply of wood fibre and energy within the EU.

Our principal operational risks relate to the following:

Cost and availability of raw materials

Energy security and related input costs

Technical integrity of our operating assets

Environmental impact

Employee and contractor health and safety

Attraction and retention of key skills and talent

Cyber security risk

Compliance risk

We have a zero tolerance approach to our compliance risk. Our strong culture and values, emphasised in every part of our business, with a focus on integrity, honesty, and transparency, underpin our approach.

Our principal compliance risk relates to Reputational risk.

A more detailed description of our principal risks can be found in the Group's 2020 Integrated Report. The 2021 Integrated Report is planned to be published at the end of March 2022.

Going concern

The directors have reviewed the Group's 2022-2024 budget, considered the assumptions contained in the budget, including consideration of the principal risks which may impact the Group's performance in the 12 months following the date of approval of the financial statements and consideration of the period immediately thereafter.

At 31 December 2021, the Group had €803 million of undrawn, committed debt facilities. The weighted average maturity of the Group's committed debt facilities was 4.7 years. The principal loan arrangements are disclosed in note 12 of the condensed consolidated financial statements. In addition, the Group had €455 million of cash and cash equivalents available to fund its short-term needs. In 2021, the covenant on net debt to underlying EBITDA performance has been removed from the European Investment Bank Facility and the new Revolving Credit Facility has no financial covenant hence the going concern assessment is focused on available liquidity during the assessment period.

The current and possible future impact from the macroeconomic environment on the Group's activities and performance has been considered by the Board in preparing its going concern assessment. The base case forecasts were sensitised to reflect a severe but plausible downside scenario on Group performance. In the severe but plausible downside scenario, the Group has sufficient liquidity headroom through the whole period covered. A decline of 67% to the budgeted underlying EBITDA would need to persist throughout the assessment period for the liquidity headroom to come to zero, which is considered very unlikely. This stress test also does not incorporate mitigating actions like reductions and deferrals of capital and operational expenditure or cash preservation responses, which the Group would implement in the event of a severe and extended revenue decline.

Following its assessment, the directors have formed a judgement, at the time of approving the condensed consolidated financial statements, that there are no material uncertainties that cast doubt on the Group's going concern status and that it is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements 2021.

Furthermore, the directors have assessed the impact of the potential sale of Mondi's Personal Care Components business announced on 17 February 2022 on the Group's going concern status and the directors confirm that the conclusion set out above remains unchanged.

Enquiries

Investors/analysts:

Clara Valera +44 193 282 6357

Mondi Group Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Media:

Kerry Cooper +44 788 145 5806

Mondi Group Head of External Communication

Richard Mountain (FTI Consulting) +44 790 968 4466

Webcast and conference call details

Please see below details of our webcast and dial-in conference call which will be held at 09:00 (UK) and 11:00 (SA) today.

Dial-in numbers are:

UK 0800 279 6619

South Africa 0800 014 552

Other +44 2071 928338

Conference ID 6106528

A webcast will be available via https://www.mondigroup.com/en/investors/

A presentation will be available to download from the above website 30 minutes before the webcast commences. Questions can be submitted via the dial-in conference call or via the webcast facility. If you wish to ask a question verbally, please connect via the dial-in conference call.

Should you have any issues on the day with accessing the dial-in conference call, please call +44 2071 928338.

For queries regarding access to the webcast, please e-mail group.communication@mondigroup.com and you will be contacted as soon as possible.

A recording of the presentation will be available on Mondi's website during the afternoon of 3 March 2022.

Directors' responsibility statement

The Group annual financial statements have been audited in accordance with the applicable requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

The responsibility statement has been prepared in connection with the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2021, extracts of which are included within this announcement.

The directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

the condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group, prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under those standards (they do not contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS);

the Group's consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group;

the Strategic report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties it faces;

the Integrated report and financial statements 2021, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's position and performance, business model and strategy;

there have been no significant individual related party transactions during the year; and

there have been no significant changes in the Group's related party relationships from that reported in the half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 .

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements, and related notes, including this responsibility statement, were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 2 March 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Andrew KingMike Powell

Director Director

Audited financial information

The condensed consolidated financial statements and notes 1 to 20 for the year ended 31 December 2021 are derived from the Group annual financial statements which have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The unmodified audit report is available for inspection at the Group's registered office.

Condensed consolidated income statement

for the year ended 31 December 2021

2021 2020 € million Notes Underlying Special items (Note 4) Total Underlying Special items (Note 4) Total Group revenue 3 7,723 - 7,723 6,663 - 6,663 Materials, energy and consumables used (3,777) - (3,777) (3,120) - (3,120) Variable selling expenses (639) - (639) (558) - (558) Gross margin 3,307 - 3,307 2,985 - 2,985 Maintenance and other indirect expenses (391) - (391) (346) - (346) Personnel costs (1,107) 5 (1,102) (1,051) (21) (1,072) Other net operating expenses (306) (2) (308) (235) (10) (245) EBITDA 1,503 3 1,506 1,353 (31) 1,322 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments (439) 4 (435) (428) (26) (454) Operating profit 3 1,064 7 1,071 925 (57) 868 Net profit/(loss) from joint ventures 6 - 6 (3) - (3) Investment income 6 - 6 5 - 5 Foreign currency losses (2) - (2) - - - Finance costs (98) - (98) (100) - (100) Profit before tax 976 7 983 827 (57) 770 Tax (charge)/credit 7 (212) 2 (210) (180) 12 (168) Profit for the year 764 9 773 647 (45) 602 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 17 - 17 20 - 20 Shareholders 747 9 756 627 (45) 582 Earnings per share (EPS) attributable to shareholders euro cents Basic EPS 8 155.9 120.0 Diluted EPS 8 155.8 120.0 Basic underlying EPS 8 154.0 129.3 Diluted underlying EPS 8 153.9 129.3

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the year ended 31 December 2021

2021 2020 € million Before tax amount Tax

charge Net of tax amount Before tax amount Tax

charge Net of tax amount Profit for the year 773 602 Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the condensed consolidated income statement Fair value (losses)/gains arising from cash flow hedges (1) - (1) 4 - 4 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 26 - 26 (367) - (367) Share of other comprehensive income of joint ventures 1 - 1 - - - Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to the condensed consolidated income statement Remeasurements of retirement benefits plans 12 (4) 8 (2) (3) (5) Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the year 38 (4) 34 (365) (3) (368) Other comprehensive income/(expense) attributable to: Non-controlling interests (4) (9) Shareholders 38 (359) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Non-controlling interests 13 11 Shareholders 794 223 Total comprehensive income for the year 807 234

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

as at 31 December 2021

€ million Notes 2021 2020 Property, plant and equipment 4,870 4,641 Goodwill 926 923 Intangible assets 76 70 Forestry assets 10 348 372 Investments in joint ventures 17 10 Financial instruments 33 31 Deferred tax assets 43 39 Net retirement benefits asset 26 21 Other non-current assets 1 - Total non-current assets 6,340 6,107 Inventories 1,099 849 Trade and other receivables 1,333 1,006 Current tax assets 12 11 Financial instruments 4 11 Cash and cash equivalents 15b 473 382 Assets held for sale - 1 Total current assets 2,921 2,260 Total assets 9,261 8,367 Short-term borrowings 12 (124) (128) Trade and other payables (1,444) (1,116) Current tax liabilities (116) (85) Provisions (33) (55) Financial instruments (18) (6) Total current liabilities (1,735) (1,390) Medium and long-term borrowings 12 (2,104) (2,050) Net retirement benefits liability 13 (197) (215) Deferred tax liabilities (283) (278) Provisions (35) (35) Other non-current liabilities (18) (17) Total non-current liabilities (2,637) (2,595) Total liabilities (4,372) (3,985) Net assets 4,889 4,382 Equity Share capital 97 97 Own shares (18) (18) Retained earnings 4,760 4,300 Other reserves (341) (377) Total attributable to shareholders 4,498 4,002 Non-controlling interests in equity 391 380 Total equity 4,889 4,382

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements, including related notes 1 to 20, were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 2 March 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Andrew KingMike Powell

Director Director

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 31 December 2021

€ million Equity attributable to shareholders Non-controlling interests Total

equity At 1 January 2020 4,015 370 4,385 Total comprehensive income for the year 223 11 234 Profit for the year 582 20 602 Other comprehensive expense (359) (9) (368) Transactions with shareholders in their capacity as shareholders: Dividends (237) (4) (241) Purchases of own shares (6) - (6) Distribution of own shares 1 - 1 Mondi share schemes' charge 8 - 8 Other movements in non-controlling interests (2) 3 1 At 31 December 2020 4,002 380 4,382 Total comprehensive income for the year 794 13 807 Profit for the year 756 17 773 Other comprehensive income/(expense) 38 (4) 34 Transactions with shareholders in their capacity as shareholders: Dividends (298) (6) (304) Purchases of own shares (7) - (7) Mondi share schemes' charge 9 - 9 Acquired through business combinations (see note 14) - 7 7 Non-controlling interests bought out (see note 14) - (3) (3) Other movements (2) - (2) At 31 December 2021 4,498 391 4,889

Equity attributable to shareholders

€ million 2021 2020 At 1 January 2020 Share capital 97 97 97 Own shares (18) (18) (25) Retained earnings 4,760 4,300 3,963 Cumulative translation adjustment reserve (1,007) (1,038) (680) Post-retirement benefits reserve (43) (51) (52) Share-based payment reserve 16 16 20 Cash flow hedge reserve (1) - (4) Merger reserve 667 667 667 Other sundry reserves 27 29 29 Total 4,498 4,002 4,015

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

for the year ended 31 December 2021

€ million Notes 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 15a 1,339 1,485 Dividends received from other investments 1 1 Income tax paid (190) (168) Net cash generated from operating activities 1,150 1,318 Cash flows from investing activities Investment in property, plant and equipment (573) (630) Investment in intangible assets (17) (18) Investment in forestry assets 10 (45) (43) Investment in joint ventures (1) - Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 22 12 Proceeds from the disposal of financial asset investments - 1 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents 14 (63) - Loans advanced to related and external parties (1) (1) Interest received 4 4 Other investing activities 4 - Net cash used in investing activities (670) (675) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Eurobonds 15c - 744 Repayment of Eurobonds 15c - (500) Proceeds from other medium and long-term borrowings 15c 59 - Repayment of other medium and long-term borrowings 15c - (86) Net repayment of short-term borrowings 15c (4) (136) Repayment of lease liabilities 15c (23) (24) Interest paid (78) (82) Dividends paid to shareholders 9 (298) (237) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests 9 (6) (4) Purchases of own shares (7) (6) Non-controlling interests bought out 14 (3) - Net cash (outflow)/inflow from debt-related derivative financial instruments 15c (12) 59 Other financing activities - 4 Net cash used in financing activities (372) (268) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 108 375 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 348 (7) Cash movement in the year 15c 108 375 Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates 15c (1) (20) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 15b 455 348

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

for the year ended 31 December 2021

1 Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021 comprise Mondi plc and its subsidiaries (referred to as the 'Group'), and the Group's share of the results and net assets of its associates and joint ventures.

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). They have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group, prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under those standards. The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements do not contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.

The financial information set out above does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the years ended 31 December 2021 or 2020 but is derived from those accounts. Statutory accounts for 2020 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies, and those for 2021 will be delivered in due course. The auditor has reported on those accounts; its report was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Copies of the unqualified auditor's report on the Integrated report and financial statements 2021 are available for inspection at the registered office of Mondi plc.

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as discussed in the commentary under the heading 'Going concern' which is incorporated by reference into these condensed consolidated financial statements.

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis of accounting, as modified by forestry assets, pension assets, financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit and loss and assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination.

Impact of COVID-19 on the condensed consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021

Management continued to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the estimates and judgements it has to exercise in applying the accounting policies, including impairment of property, plant and equipment and goodwill, recoverability of trade receivables and net realisable value of inventories. No material adjustments have been made to the carrying values of the Group's assets and liabilities for the year ended 31 December 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 Accounting policies

The same accounting policies and alternative performance measures (APMs), methods of computation and presentation have been followed in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 as were applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, except for further amendments to IFRS becoming effective for the financial period beginning on 1 January 2021. The Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these new amendments.

Alternative Performance Measures

The Group presents certain measures of financial performance, position or cash flows in the condensed consolidated financial statements that are not defined or specified according to IFRS. These measures, referred to as APMs, are defined at the end of this document and where relevant reconciled to IFRS in the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, and are prepared on a consistent basis for all periods presented.

3 Operating segments

Year ended 31 December 20211

€ million, unless otherwise stated Corrugated Packaging Flexible Packaging Engineered Materials Uncoated

Fine Paper Corporate Intersegment elimination Total Segment revenue 2,510 2,889 876 1,652 - (204) 7,723 Internal revenue (40) (94) (37) (33) - 204 - External revenue 2,470 2,795 839 1,619 - - 7,723 Underlying EBITDA 670 526 71 270 (34) - 1,503 Depreciation and impairments2 (134) (151) (27) (108) (1) - (421) Amortisation (7) (8) (1) (2) - - (18) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 529 367 43 160 (35) - 1,064 Special items before tax - 2 5 - - - 7 Operating segment assets 2,722 3,200 773 1,933 7 (110) 8,525 Operating segment net assets 2,338 2,632 632 1,595 (1) - 7,196 Trailing 12-month average capital employed 2,025 2,485 580 1,350 (91) - 6,349 Additions to non-current non-financial assets 293 166 36 188 6 - 689 Capital expenditure cash payments 223 176 33 139 2 - 573 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 26.7 18.2 8.1 16.3 - - 19.5 Return on capital employed (%) 26.1 15.0 7.4 11.9 - - 16.9 Average number of employees (thousands)3 7.5 10.5 2.1 6.2 0.1 - 26.4

Notes:

1 See definitions of APMs at the end of this document

2 Includes only impairment not classified as special items

3 Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis

Year ended 31 December 20201

€ million, unless otherwise stated Corrugated Packaging Flexible Packaging Engineered Materials Uncoated

Fine Paper Corporate Intersegment elimination Total Segment revenue 1,879 2,667 801 1,485 - (169) 6,663 Internal revenue (32) (66) (31) (40) - 169 - External revenue 1,847 2,601 770 1,445 - - 6,663 Underlying EBITDA 518 519 80 266 (30) - 1,353 Depreciation and impairments2 (115) (146) (27) (111) (1) - (400) Amortisation (6) (11) (9) (2) - - (28) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 397 362 44 153 (31) - 925 Special items before tax - (8) (49) - - - (57) Operating segment assets 2,331 2,942 695 1,873 5 (96) 7,750 Operating segment net assets 2,087 2,475 589 1,582 (3) - 6,730 Trailing 12-month average capital employed 1,764 2,468 590 1,349 (96) - 6,075 Additions to non-current non-financial assets 268 178 73 183 - - 702 Capital expenditure cash payments 249 162 74 145 - - 630 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 27.6 19.5 10.0 17.9 - - 20.3 Return on capital employed (%) 22.5 14.5 7.5 11.3 - - 15.2 Average number of employees (thousands)3 6.7 10.4 2.2 6.3 0.1 - 25.7

Notes:

1 See definitions of APMs at the end of this document

2 Includes only impairment not classified as special items

3 Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis

Reconciliation of operating segment assets

2021 2020 € million Segment

assets Segment

net assets/ (liabilities) Segment

assets Segment

net assets/ (liabilities) Group total 8,525 7,196 7,750 6,730 Unallocated Investments in joint ventures 17 17 10 10 Deferred tax assets/(liabilities) 43 (240) 39 (239) Other non-operating assets/(liabilities)1 201 (321) 177 (328) Group capital employed 8,786 6,652 7,976 6,173 Financial instruments/(net debt) 475 (1,763) 391 (1,791) Total assets/equity 9,261 4,889 8,367 4,382

Note:

1 Includes non-current financial instruments, current tax assets/(liabilities), provisions for restructuring costs, employee related and other provisions, derivative financial instruments and other non-operating receivables/(payables)

External revenue by location of production and by location of customer

External revenue

by location of production External revenue

by location of customer € million 2021 2020 2021 2020 Africa South Africa 441 409 394 309 Rest of Africa 56 55 272 254 Africa total 497 464 666 563 Western Europe Austria 1,134 1,062 159 140 Germany 882 766 996 863 United Kingdom 3 28 193 179 Rest of western Europe 699 641 1,517 1,344 Western Europe total 2,718 2,497 2,865 2,526 Emerging Europe Czech Republic 602 520 223 178 Poland 1,243 983 707 548 Rest of emerging Europe 1,198 833 1,055 791 Emerging Europe total 3,043 2,336 1,985 1,517 Russia 899 796 703 622 North America 480 481 804 731 South America - - 128 107 Asia and Australia 86 89 572 597 Group total 7,723 6,663 7,723 6,663

4 Special items

The Group separately discloses special items, an APM as defined at the end of this document, on the face of the condensed consolidated income statement to assist its stakeholders in understanding the underlying financial performance achieved by the Group on a basis that is comparable from year to year.

€ million 2021 2020 Operating special items Impairment of assets - (27) Reversal of impairment of assets 4 1 Restructuring and closure costs: Personnel costs 5 (21) Other restructuring and closure costs (2) (9) Settlement of claim relating to the 2012 Nordenia acquisition - (1) Total special items before tax 7 (57) Tax credit (see note 7) 2 12 Total special items 9 (45)

The operating special items resulted in a cash outflow of €15 million for the year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: €28 million).

To 31 December 2021

The special items during the year ended 31 December 2021 comprised:

Flexible Packaging

Release of restructuring and closure provision of €2 million, partly offset by additional restructuring costs of €1 million, and reversal of impairment of assets of €1 million were recognised. All credit/(charges) related to special items from prior years.

Engineered Materials

Release of restructuring and closure provision of €2 million and partial reversal of impairment of assets of €3 million were recognised relating to the closure of a functional paper and films plant in the US. The credits are linked to a special item from the prior year, of which total costs now accumulate to €9 million.

To 31 December 2020

The special items during the year ended 31 December 2020 comprised:

Flexible Packaging

Closure of two consumer flexibles plants in the UK. Additional restructuring and closure costs of €8 million and related reversal of impairment of assets of €1 million were recognised. These costs were a continuation of the special item from prior year with total costs amounting to €12 million.

Additional costs of €1 million for the settlement of a claim relating to the 2012 Nordenia acquisition were recognised. The costs related to a special item from prior years with total costs amounting to €17 million.

Engineered Materials

Closure of a functional paper and films plant in the US. Restructuring and closure costs of €5 million and related impairment of assets of €9 million were recognised with total costs amounting to €14 million.

Restructuring of the personal care components focused operations in Gronau ( Germany ). Restructuring costs of €17 million and related impairment of assets of €18 million were recognised with total costs amounting to €35 million.

5 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value

€ million 2021 2020 Within materials, energy and consumables used Write-down of inventories to net realisable value (46) (41) Aggregate reversal of previous write-downs of inventories 33 23

6 Net finance costs

€ million 2021 2020 Investment income Investment income 6 5 Net foreign currency losses Net foreign currency losses (2) - Finance costs Interest expense Interest on bank overdrafts and loans (80) (83) Interest on lease liabilities (13) (12) Net interest expense on net retirement benefits liability (5) (6) Total interest expense (98) (101) Less: Interest capitalised - 1 Total finance costs (98) (100) Net finance costs (94) (95)

Net interest expense, as defined at the end of this document, for the year was €87 million (2020: €90 million).

7 Taxation

The Group's effective rate of tax before special items for the year ended 31 December 2021 was 22% (2020: 22%).

€ million 2021 2020 UK corporation tax at 19% (2020: 19%) - - Overseas tax 216 155 Current tax in respect of prior years 4 5 Current tax 220 160 Deferred tax in respect of the current year (4) 26 Deferred tax in respect of prior years (4) (6) Tax charge before special items 212 180 Current tax on special items (1) (5) Deferred tax on special items (1) (7) Tax credit on special items (see note 4) (2) (12) Tax charge for the year 210 168

The Group's current tax charge for the year was €219 million (2020: €155 million) and the deferred tax credit for the year was

€9 million (2020: deferred tax charge of €13 million).

8 Earnings per share (EPS)

EPS attributable to shareholders euro cents 2021 2020 Basic EPS 155.9 120.0 Diluted EPS 155.8 120.0 Basic underlying EPS 154.0 129.3 Diluted underlying EPS 153.9 129.3 Basic headline EPS 155.3 123.9 Diluted headline EPS 155.2 123.9

The calculation of basic and diluted EPS, basic and diluted underlying EPS and basic and diluted headline EPS is based on the following data:

Earnings € million 2021 2020 Profit for the year attributable to shareholders 756 582 Special items attributable to shareholders (see note 4) (7) 57 Related tax (see note 4) (2) (12) Underlying earnings for the year 747 627 Special items attributable to shareholders not excluded from headline earnings 3 (31) Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 (2) Related tax 2 7 Headline earnings for the year 753 601

Weighted average number of shares million 2021 2020 Basic number of ordinary shares outstanding 485.0 484.9 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares 0.3 - Diluted number of ordinary shares outstanding 485.3 484.9

9 Dividends

An interim dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of 20.00 euro cents per ordinary share were paid on Thursday 30 September 2021 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on Friday 27 August 2021.

A proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of 45.00 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Monday 16 May 2022 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on Friday 8 April 2022.

The final dividend proposed has been recommended by the Board and is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 5 May 2022.

euro cents per share 2021 2020 Final dividend paid (in respect of prior year) 41.00 - Interim dividend paid 20.00 48.75 Paid in respect of the prior year - 29.75 Paid in respect of current year 20.00 19.00 Final dividend proposed 45.00 41.00

€ million 2021 2020 Final dividend paid (in respect of prior year) 201 - Total interim dividend paid 97 237 Paid in respect of the prior year - 145 Paid in respect of current year 97 92 Total dividends paid 298 237 Final dividend proposed 218 199 Declared by Group companies to non-controlling interests 6 4

Dividend timetable

The proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 of 45.00 euro cents per share will be paid in accordance with the following timetable:

Last date to trade shares cum-dividend JSE Limited Tuesday 5 April 2022 London Stock Exchange Wednesday 6 April 2022 Shares commence trading ex-dividend JSE Limited Wednesday 6 April 2022 London Stock Exchange Thursday 7 April 2022 Record date Friday 8 April 2022 Last date for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) elections by Central Securities Depository Participants Thursday 14 April 2022 Last date for DRIP elections to UK Registrar and South African Transfer Secretaries South African Register Tuesday 19 April 2022 UK Register Tuesday 26 April 2022 Payment Date Monday 16 May 2022 DRIP purchase settlement dates (subject to market conditions and the purchase of shares in the open market) UK Register Wednesday 18 May 2022 South African Register Friday 20 May 2022 Currency conversion date ZAR/euro Thursday 3 March 2022 Euro/sterling Tuesday 3 May 2022

Share certificates on Mondi plc's South African register may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday 6 April 2022 and Friday 8 April 2022, both dates inclusive, nor may transfers between the UK and South African registers of Mondi plc take place between Wednesday 30 March 2022 and Friday 8 April 2022, both dates inclusive.

Information relating to the dividend tax to be withheld from Mondi plc shareholders on the South African branch register will be announced separately, together with the ZAR/euro exchange rate to be applied, on or shortly after Thursday 3 March 2022.

10 Forestry assets

€ million 2021 2020 At 1 January 372 411 Investment in forestry assets 45 43 Fair value (losses)/gains (7) 27 Felling costs (62) (59) Currency movements - (50) At 31 December 348 372 Mature 217 227 Immature 131 145

The fair value of forestry assets is a level 3 measure in terms of the fair value measurement hierarchy (see note 18), consistent with prior years. The fair value of forestry assets is determined using a market based approach.

11 Leases

The Group has entered into various lease agreements. The Group's right-of-use assets were €177 million at 31 December 2021 (2020: €162 million) and the related depreciation charge was €25 million (2020: €23 million).

12 Borrowings

Group liquidity is provided through a range of committed debt facilities. The principal loan arrangements in place include the following:

€ million Maturity Interest rate % 2021 2020 Financing facilities Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility July 2022 EURIBOR/LIBOR + margin - 750 Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility June 2026 EURIBOR + margin 750 - €500 million Eurobond April 2024 1.500 % 500 500 €600 million Eurobond April 2026 1.625 % 600 600 €750 million Eurobond April 2028 2.375 % 750 750 European Investment Bank Facility June 2025 EURIBOR + margin 33 43 Long Term Facility Agreement December 2026 EURIBOR + margin 70 70 Other Various Various 57 59 Total committed facilities 2,760 2,772 Drawn (1,957) (1,903) Total committed facilities available 803 869

The effective interest rate was 4.6% (2020: 4.5%) based on trailing 12-month average net debt of €1,875 million (2020:

€2,012 million).

On 3 June 2021, the Group entered into a new €750 million 5-year revolving multi currency credit facility agreement (RCF) to refinance the existing €750 million facility that was due to mature in July 2022. It includes options to extend the RCF by one or two years with each bank's approval. The new RCF has no financial covenant and the facility was not drawn at 31 December 2021. The RCF incorporates key sustainability targets linked to MAP2030 (Mondi's Action Plan to meet its ambitious 2030 sustainability goals), classifying the facility as a Sustainability Linked Loan. Under the terms of the agreement, the margin will be adjusted according to the Group's performance against specified sustainability targets.

Short-term liquidity needs are met from cash and the RCF. As at 31 December 2021, the Group had no financial covenants in any of its financing facilities.

2021 2020 € million Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Secured Bank loans and overdrafts 2 1 3 2 3 5 Lease liabilities 20 184 204 18 169 187 Total secured 22 185 207 20 172 192 Unsecured Bonds - 1,840 1,840 - 1,838 1,838 Bank loans and overdrafts 77 79 156 86 39 125 Other loans 25 - 25 22 1 23 Total unsecured 102 1,919 2,021 108 1,878 1,986 Total borrowings 124 2,104 2,228 128 2,050 2,178 Committed facilities drawn 1,957 1,903 Uncommitted facilities drawn 271 275

13 Retirement benefits

All assumptions related to the Group's defined benefit schemes and post-retirement medical plan liabilities were re-assessed individually for the year ended 31 December 2021. Due to changes in assumptions and exchange rate movements, the net retirement benefits liability decreased by €18 million and the net retirement benefits asset increased by €5 million. The assets backing the defined benefit scheme liabilities reflect their market values as at 31 December 2021. Net remeasurement gains arising from changes in assumptions and return on plan assets amounting to €8 million have been recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

14 Business combinations

To 31 December 2021

On 31 May 2021, Mondi acquired 90.38% of the outstanding shares in Olmuksan International Paper Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S (Olmuksan) for a total consideration of €66 million, which implies an enterprise value of €88 million on a 100% basis. Olmuksan is a leading and well-established corrugated packaging producer in Turkey, listed on the Istanbul stock exchange. Its network of five plants provides a diverse customer base with high-quality sustainable packaging for food, beverage, agriculture and industrial applications. On 26 July 2021, Mondi completed a mandatory tender offer to acquire an additional 1.62% of the outstanding shares for a total consideration of €3 million resulting in a total ownership interest in Olmuksan of 92.00%.

Property, plant and equipment has been measured at fair value using relevant valuation methods accepted under IFRS 13, with related deferred tax adjustments. The fair value uplift on intangible assets arises from long lasting customer relationships.

Olmuksan's revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 was €216 million with a profit after tax of €18 million. Olmuksan's revenue of €132 million and profit after tax of €10 million since the date of acquisition have been included in the condensed consolidated income statement.

Details of the net assets acquired, as adjusted from book to fair value, are as follows:

€ million Book value Revaluation Fair value Net assets acquired Property, plant and equipment 24 33 57 Intangible assets - 6 6 Inventories 27 - 27 Trade and other receivables 62 - 62 Cash and cash equivalents 3 - 3 Total assets 116 39 155 Trade and other payables (54) - (54) Income tax liabilities (1) - (1) Other current liabilities (4) - (4) Net retirement benefits liability (2) - (2) Deferred tax assets/(liabilities) 3 (7) (4) Total liabilities (excluding debt) (58) (7) (65) Short-term borrowings (16) - (16) Medium and long-term borrowings (1) - (1) Debt assumed (17) - (17) Net assets acquired 41 32 73 Non-controlling interests in equity (7) Cash acquired net of overdrafts (3) Net cash paid per consolidated statement of cash flows 63

Transaction costs of €4 million were charged to other net operating expenses into the condensed consolidated income statement.

The fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations are level 3 measures in terms of the fair value measurement hierarchy. Management has considered the impact of environmental and climate risks on Olmuksan's customers and the estimated fair values of property, plant and equipment. These considerations did not have a material impact.

The fair value accounting of this acquisition is provisional pending final determination of the fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired. In particular, the fair values of the assets and liabilities disclosed above have only been determined provisionally, because the independent valuations have not been finalised. If necessary, any adjustments to the fair values recognised will be made within 12 months of the acquisition date.

In respect of trade and other receivables, the gross contractual amounts receivable less the best estimates at the acquisition dates of the contractual cash flows not expected to be collected approximate the book values as presented.

To 31 December 2020

There were no business combinations during the year ended 31 December 2020.

15 Consolidated cash flow analysis

(a) Reconciliation of profit before tax to cash generated from operations

€ million 2021 2020 Profit before tax 983 770 Depreciation and amortisation 439 428 Share-based payments 9 8 Net cash flow effect of current and prior year special items (22) 29 Net finance costs 94 95 Net (profit)/loss from joint ventures (6) 3 (Decrease)/increase in provisions (7) 3 Decrease in net retirement benefits (15) (12) Net movement in working capital (205) 125 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (238) 68 (Increase)/decrease in operating receivables (334) 8 Increase in operating payables 367 49 Fair value losses/(gains) on forestry assets 7 (27) Felling costs 62 59 Loss/(gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1 (2) Other adjustments (1) 6 Cash generated from operations 1,339 1,485

(b) Cash and cash equivalents

€ million 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents per condensed consolidated statement of financial position 473 382 Bank overdrafts included in short-term borrowings (18) (34) Cash and cash equivalents per condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 455 348

The cash and cash equivalents of €473 million (2020: €382 million) include money market funds of €340 million (2020:

€136 million) valued at fair value through profit and loss, with the remaining balance carried at amortised cost.

The fair value of cash and cash equivalents carried at amortised cost approximate their carrying values presented.

The Group operates in certain countries where the existence of exchange controls may restrict the use of certain cash balances outside of those countries. These restrictions are not expected to have any material effect on the Group's ability to meet its ongoing obligations.

(c) Movement in net debt

The Group's net debt position is as follows:

€ million Cash and

cash

equivalents Current financial asset investments Debt due within one year1 Debt due

after one

year Debt-related derivative financial instruments Total net

debt At 1 January 2020 (7) 1 (699) (1,496) (6) (2,207) Cash flow 375 - 660 (658) 59 436 Additions to lease liabilities - - (5) (17) - (22) Disposal of lease liabilities - - 1 2 - 3 Movement in unamortised loan costs - - - (2) - (2) Net movement in fair value of derivative financial instruments - - - - (49) (49) Reclassification - - (71) 71 - - Currency movements (20) - 20 50 - 50 At 31 December 2020 348 1 (94) (2,050) 4 (1,791) Cash flow 108 - 27 (59) 12 88 Additions to lease liabilities - - (9) (26) - (35) Disposal of lease liabilities - - 1 1 - 2 Acquired through business combinations (see note 14)2 - - (16) (1) - (17) Movement in unamortised loan costs - - - (2) - (2) Net movement in fair value of derivative financial instruments - - - - (25) (25) Reclassification - - (39) 39 - - Currency movements (1) - 24 (6) - 17 At 31 December 2021 455 1 (106) (2,104) (9) (1,763)

Notes:

1 Excludes bank overdrafts of €18 million as at 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: €34 million, 1 January 2020: €81 million) which are included in cash and cash equivalents (see note 15b).

2 Cash acquired net of overdrafts through business combinations included in 'Cash flow' is €3 million (2020: €nil) (see note 14).

(d) Cash flow generation

€ million 2021 2020 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 108 375 Investment in property, plant and equipment 573 630 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents 63 - Investment in joint ventures 1 - Dividends paid to shareholders 298 237 Net (proceeds)/repayment of borrowings (32) 2 Proceeds from Eurobonds - (744) Repayment of Eurobonds - 500 Proceeds from other medium and long-term borrowings (59) - Repayment of other medium and long-term borrowings - 86 Net repayment of short-term borrowings 4 136 Repayment of lease liabilities 23 24 Cash flow generation 1,011 1,244

16 Capital commitments

Capital expenditure contracted for at the end of the reporting period but not recognised as liabilities is as follows:

€ million 2021 2020 Intangible assets 2 3 Property, plant and equipment 353 288 Total capital commitments 355 291

17 Contingent liabilities

Contingent liabilities comprise aggregate amounts as at 31 December 2021 of €8 million (2020: €3 million) in respect of loans and guarantees given to banks and other third parties. No acquired contingent liabilities have been recorded in the Group's condensed consolidated statement of financial position for either year presented.

The Group is subject to certain legal proceedings, claims, complaints and investigations arising out of the ordinary course of business. Legal proceedings may include, but are not limited to, alleged breach of contract and alleged breach of environmental, competition, securities and health and safety laws. The Group may not be fully, or partly, insured in respect of such risks. The Group cannot predict the outcome of individual legal actions or claims or complaints or investigations. The Group may settle litigation or regulatory proceedings prior to a final judgment or determination of liability. The Group may do so to avoid the cost, management efforts or negative business, regulatory or reputational consequences of continuing to contest liability, even when it considers it has valid defences to liability. The Group considers that no material loss to the Group is expected to result from these legal proceedings, claims, complaints and investigations. Provision is made for all liabilities that are expected to materialise through legal and tax claims against the Group.

18 Fair value measurement

Assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value, or where the fair value of financial instruments has been disclosed in the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, are based on the following fair value measurement hierarchy:

level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

The assets measured at fair value on level 3 of the fair value measurement hierarchy are the Group's forestry assets as set out in note 10 and certain assets acquired or liabilities assumed in business combinations as set out in note 14.

There have been no transfers of assets or liabilities between levels of the fair value hierarchy during the year.

The fair values of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over-the-counter derivatives) are determined using generally accepted valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximise the use of observable market data and rely as little as possible on Group specific estimates.

Specific valuation methodologies used to value financial instruments include:

the fair values of interest rate swaps and foreign exchange contracts are calculated as the present value of expected future cash flows based on observable yield curves and exchange rates;

the fair values of the Group's commodity price derivatives are calculated as the present value of expected future cash flows based on observable market data; and

other techniques, including discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine the fair values of other financial instruments.

Except as detailed below, the carrying values of financial instruments at amortised cost as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements approximate their fair values.

Carrying amount Fair value € million 2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial liabilities Borrowings 2,228 2,178 2,353 2,361

19 Related party transactions

The Group and its subsidiaries, in the ordinary course of business, enter into various sale, purchase and service transactions with associated undertakings in which the Group has a material interest. These transactions are under terms that are no less favourable than those arranged with third parties. These transactions, in total, are not considered to be significant.

Transactions between Mondi plc and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, and transactions between its subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation. There have been no significant changes to related parties as disclosed in note 28 of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

20 Events occurring after 31 December 2021

Aside from the final dividend proposed for 2021 (see note 9), there have been the following material reportable events since 31 December 2021.

On 16 February 2022 , the Group agreed to sell its Personal Care Components business (PCC) to Nitto Denko Corporation for an enterprise value of €615 million (the Transaction), which is also the approximate cash consideration payable to Mondi at completion. By simplifying its portfolio, the sale will enable the Group to focus on its core packaging and paper businesses and enhance its ability to pursue the Group's strategic priority to grow in sustainable packaging. PCC, part of the Group's Engineered Materials business unit, manufactures a range of components for personal and home care products needed in everyday life such as diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence and wipes. For the financial year ended 31 December 2021, PCC generated an underlying EBITDA of €27 million and as at 31 December 2021, its gross assets were €444 million, including an appropriate allocation of part of the goodwill that is currently recorded in the Engineered Materials business unit. Prior to the disposal agreement being reached, the Group assessed, based on the criteria in IFRS 5, Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, whether the relevant assets and liabilities (the disposal group) were required to be classified as held for sale as at 31 December 2021 . For this to be the case, the disposal group must have been, at that date, available for immediate sale and the sale must have been highly probable. Management has applied judgement in assessing whether the sale was highly probable at the balance sheet date. Taking into account that discussions at that time with potential buyers were in their early stages, a number of stakeholder matters had to be resolved, the perimeter of the Transaction was uncertain and that it was not considered highly probable that any sale would proceed as at 31 December 2021, management concluded that the held for sale classification criteria were not met as at 31 December 2021. The Transaction remains subject to competition clearance and other customary closing conditions, with completion expected in the second half of 2022. A profit on disposal is expected to arise on completion.

, the Group agreed to sell its Personal Care Components business (PCC) to Nitto Denko Corporation for an enterprise value of €615 million (the Transaction), which is also the approximate cash consideration payable to Mondi at completion. By simplifying its portfolio, the sale will enable the Group to focus on its core packaging and paper businesses and enhance its ability to pursue the Group's strategic priority to grow in sustainable packaging. PCC, part of the Group's Engineered Materials business unit, manufactures a range of components for personal and home care products needed in everyday life such as diapers, feminine care, adult incontinence and wipes. For the financial year ended 31 December 2021, PCC generated an underlying EBITDA of €27 million and as at 31 December 2021, its gross assets were €444 million, including an appropriate allocation of part of the goodwill that is currently recorded in the Engineered Materials business unit. Prior to the disposal agreement being reached, the Group assessed, based on the criteria in IFRS 5, Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, whether the relevant assets and liabilities (the disposal group) were required to be classified as held for sale as at . For this to be the case, the disposal group must have been, at that date, available for immediate sale and the sale must have been highly probable. Management has applied judgement in assessing whether the sale was highly probable at the balance sheet date. Taking into account that discussions at that time with potential buyers were in their early stages, a number of stakeholder matters had to be resolved, the perimeter of the Transaction was uncertain and that it was not considered highly probable that any sale would proceed as at 31 December 2021, management concluded that the held for sale classification criteria were not met as at 31 December 2021. The Transaction remains subject to competition clearance and other customary closing conditions, with completion expected in the second half of 2022. A profit on disposal is expected to arise on completion. We have significant operations in Russia , representing around 12% of the Group's revenue by location of production in 2021, including our high-margin, cost-competitive, integrated pulp, packaging paper and uncoated fine paper mill located in Syktyvkar (Komi Republic). Over the last three years our Russian operations have generated around 20% of the Group's underlying EBITDA. Our businesses primarily serve the domestic market. In Ukraine Mondi has one paper bag plant located in Lviv, west of the country, employing approximately 100 people. We are actively monitoring this rapidly evolving situation, the international response and the implications for the Group.

Production statistics

2021 2020 Containerboard 000 tonnes 2,724 2,525 Kraft paper 000 tonnes 1,253 1,145 Uncoated fine paper 000 tonnes 1,564 1,422 Newsprint 000 tonnes 164 169 Pulp 000 tonnes 4,432 4,484 Internal consumption 000 tonnes 3,953 3,767 Market pulp 000 tonnes 479 717 Corrugated solutions million m2 2,187 1,771 Paper bags million units 5,928 5,435 Consumer flexibles million m2 2,629 2,472 Engineered materials million m2 4,844 5,068

Exchange rates

Average Closing versus euro 2021 2020 2021 2020 South African rand (ZAR) 17.48 18.77 18.06 18.02 Czech koruna (CZK) 25.64 26.46 24.86 26.24 Polish zloty (PLN) 4.57 4.44 4.60 4.56 Pound sterling (GBP) 0.86 0.89 0.84 0.90 Russian rouble (RUB) 87.15 82.72 85.30 91.47 Turkish lira (TRY) 10.51 8.05 15.23 9.11 US dollar (USD) 1.18 1.14 1.13 1.23

Alternative Performance Measures

The Group presents certain measures of financial performance, position or cash flows in the condensed consolidated financial statements that are not defined or specified according to IFRS in order to provide additional performance-related measures to its stakeholders. These measures, referred to as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), are prepared on a consistent basis for all periods presented in this report.

By their nature, the APMs used by the Group are not necessarily uniformly applied by peer companies and therefore may not be comparable with similarly defined measures and disclosures applied by other companies. Such measures should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute to the equivalent IFRS measure.

Internally, the Group and its operating segments apply the same APMs in a consistent manner in planning and reporting on performance to management and the Board. Underlying EBITDA and ROCE, two of the Group's APMs, link to the Group's strategic framework and form part of the executive directors and senior management remuneration targets. The Group has not adjusted its APMs for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most significant APMs used by the Group are described below, together with a reconciliation to the equivalent IFRS measure. The reconciliations are based on Group figures.

APM description and purpose Financial statement reference Closest IFRS equivalent measure Special items Special items are generally material, non-recurring items that exceed €10 million. The Audit Committee regularly assesses the monetary threshold of €10 million and considers the threshold in the context of both the Group as a whole and individual operating segment performance.



The Group separately discloses special items on the face of the condensed consolidated income statement to assist its stakeholders in understanding the underlying financial performance achieved by the Group on a basis that is comparable from year to year.



Subsequent adjustments to items previously recognised as special items continue to be reflected as special items in future periods even if they do not exceed the quantitative reporting threshold. Note 4 None Underlying EBITDA Operating profit before special items, depreciation, amortisation and impairments not recorded as special items provides a measure of the cash generating ability of the business that is comparable from year to year. Condensed consolidated income statement Operating profit Underlying EBITDA margin Underlying EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Group revenue (segment revenue for operating segments) provides a measure of the cash generating ability relative to revenue. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Underlying EBITDA (see condensed consolidated income statement) 1,503 1,353 Group revenue (see condensed consolidated income statement) 7,723 6,663 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 19.5 20.3 Underlying operating profit Operating profit before special items provides a measure of operating performance that is comparable from year to year. Condensed consolidated income statement Operating profit Underlying operating profit margin Underlying operating profit expressed as a percentage of Group revenue (segment revenue for operating segments) provides a measure of the profitability of the operations relative to revenue. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Underlying operating profit (see condensed consolidated income statement) 1,064 925 Group revenue (see condensed consolidated income statement) 7,723 6,663 Underlying operating profit margin (%) 13.8 13.9 Net interest expense Net interest expense comprises interest expense on bank overdrafts, loans and lease liabilities net of investment income.



Net interest expense provides an absolute measure of the net cost of borrowings. None APM calculation: € million 2021 2020 Investment income (see note 6) 6 5 Interest on bank overdrafts and loans (see note 6) (80) (83) Interest on lease liabilities (see note 6) (13) (12) Net interest expense (87) (90) Effective interest rate Trailing 12-month net interest expense expressed as a percentage of trailing 12-month average net debt.



Effective interest rate provides a measure of the net cost of borrowings. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Net interest expense (see above) 87 90 Trailing 12-month average net debt 1,875 2,012 Effective interest rate (%) 4.6 4.5 Underlying profit before tax Profit before tax and special items. Underlying profit before tax provides a measure of the Group's profitability before tax that is comparable from year to year. Condensed consolidated income statement Profit before tax Effective tax rate Underlying tax charge expressed as a percentage of underlying profit before tax.

A measure of the Group's tax charge relative to its profit before tax expressed on an underlying basis. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Tax charge before special items (see note 7) 212 180 Underlying profit before tax (see condensed consolidated income statement) 976 827 Effective tax rate (%) 22 22 Underlying earnings (and per share measure) Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders, before special items.



Underlying earnings (and the related per share measure based on the basic, weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding), provides a measure of the Group's earnings that is comparable from year to year. Note 8 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders (and per share measure) Headline earnings (and per share measure) The presentation of headline earnings (and the related per share measure based on the basic, weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding) is mandated under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and is calculated in accordance with Circular 1/2021, 'Headline Earnings', as issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Note 8 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders (and per share measure) Dividend cover Basic underlying EPS divided by total ordinary dividend per share paid and proposed provides a measure of the Group's earnings relative to ordinary dividend payments. None APM calculation: euro cents, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Basic underlying EPS (see note 8) 154.0 129.3 Total ordinary dividend per share (see note 9) 65.00 60.00 Dividend cover (times) 2.4 2.2 Capital employed (and related trailing 12-month average capital employed) Capital employed comprises total equity and net debt. Trailing 12-month average capital employed is the average monthly capital employed over the last 12 months adjusted for spend on major capital expenditure projects which are not yet in production.

These measures provide the level of invested capital in the business. Trailing 12-month average capital employed is used in the calculation of return on capital employed. Note 3 Total equity Return on capital employed (ROCE) Trailing 12-month underlying operating profit, including share of associates' and joint ventures' net profit/(loss), divided by trailing 12-month average capital employed. ROCE provides a measure of the efficient and effective use of capital in the business. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Trailing 12-month underlying operating profit (see condensed consolidated income statement) 1,064 925 Trailing 12-month underlying net profit/(loss) from joint ventures (see condensed consolidated income statement) 6 (3) Trailing 12-month underlying profit from operations and joint ventures 1,070 922 Trailing 12-month average capital employed (see note 3) 6,349 6,075 ROCE (%) 16.9 15.2 Net debt A measure comprising short, medium, and long-term interest-bearing borrowings and the fair value of debt-related derivatives less cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts, and current financial asset investments.

Net debt provides a measure of the Group's net indebtedness or overall leverage. Note 15c None Net debt to underlying EBITDA Net debt divided by trailing 12-month underlying EBITDA. A measure of the Group's net indebtedness relative to its cash-generating ability. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Net debt (see note 15c) 1,763 1,791 Trailing 12-month underlying EBITDA (see condensed consolidated income statement) 1,503 1,353 Net debt to underlying EBITDA (times) 1.2 1.3 Operating segment assets and operating segment net assets Operating segment assets and operating segment net assets comprise total assets (excluding financial instruments) and capital employed respectively but exclude investments in associates and joint ventures, deferred tax assets and liabilities and other non-operating assets and liabilities.



Operating segment assets and operating segment net assets provide a measure of the assets and net assets required in the daily operation of the business. Note 3 Total assets

Net assets Working capital as a percentage of revenue Working capital, defined as the sum of trade and other receivables and inventories less trade and other payables, expressed as a percentage of annualised Group revenue, which is calculated based on an extrapolation of average monthly year-to-date revenue. A measure of the Group's effective use of working capital relative to revenue. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Inventories (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) 1,099 849 Trade and other receivables (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) 1,333 1,006 Trade and other payables (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) (1,444) (1,116) Working capital 988 739 Group revenue (see condensed consolidated income statement) 7,723 6,663 Working capital as a percentage of revenue (%) 12.8 11.1 Gearing Net debt expressed as a percentage of capital employed provides a measure of the financial leverage of the Group. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 Net debt (see note 15c) 1,763 1,791 Capital employed (see note 3) 6,652 6,173 Gearing (%) 26.5 29.0 Cash flow generation A measure of the Group's cash generation before considering deployment of cash towards investment in property, plant and equipment ('capex' or 'capital expenditure'), acquisitions and disposals of businesses, investment in associates and joint ventures, payment of dividends to shareholders and proceeds from and repayment of borrowings. Cash flow generation is a measure of the Group's ability to generate cash through-the-cycle before considering deployment of such cash. Note 15d Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding Mondi's financial position, business strategy, market growth and developments, expectations of growth and profitability and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "shall", "risk", "intends", "estimates", "aims", "plans", "predicts", "continues", "assumes", "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mondi, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and other statements contained in this document regarding matters that are not historical facts involve predictions and are based on numerous assumptions regarding Mondi's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Mondi will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved; various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. Such factors include in particular but without any limitation: (1) operating factors, such as continued success of manufacturing activities and the achievement of efficiencies therein, continued success of product development plans and targets, changes in the degree of protection created by Mondi's patents and other intellectual property rights and the availability of capital on acceptable terms; (2) industry conditions, such as strength of product demand, intensity of competition, prevailing and future global market prices for Mondi's products and raw materials and the pricing pressures thereto, financial condition of the customers, suppliers and the competitors of Mondi and potential introduction of competing products and technologies by competitors; and (3) general economic conditions, such as rates of economic growth in Mondi's principal geographical markets or fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates.

Mondi expressly disclaims a) any warranty or liability as to accuracy or completeness of the information provided herein; and b) any obligation or undertaking to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in Mondi's expectations or any events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of making any forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by applicable law or any regulatory body applicable to Mondi, including the JSE Limited and the LSE. Any reference to future financial performance included in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's auditors.

Editors' notes

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2021, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.5 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.