Trading suspension with UPP Olaines subordinated bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-03 08:00 CET -- UPP Olaines OÜ will close the list of bond holders of subordinated bonds (ISIN code EE3300111350, ticker UPPO070022A) for early redemption and interest payments on March 8, 2022 at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Proceeding from the above, bonds of UPP Olaines OÜ (UPPO070022A) are traded with early redemption and interest rights for the last day today, on March 3, 2022. According to the Rulebook part Listing Rules section 13.3.1. trading with UPP Olaines OÜ bonds will be suspended starting Friday, on March 4, 2022, until redemption. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.