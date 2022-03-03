

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 net income attributable to shareholders climbed 68 percent to 449 million euros from last year's 267 million euros.



Adjusted net income was 362 million euros, compared to previous year's 221 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share were 1.60 euros, compared to 0.98 euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 19 percent from last year to 840 million euros, reflecting the strong growth in revenues and particularly the recovery of the advertising market.



Revenues grew 11 percent to 4.49 billion euros from 4.05 billion euros a year ago. Organically, Group revenues grew 10 percent. The biggest growth driver was the Entertainment segment, with significantly growth in advertising revenues.



Full-year advertising revenues were above pre-crisis 2019 level.



Further, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposed dividend of 0.80 euros per share, an increase of 63 percent compared to the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects the adjusted net income to be at or slightly above the previous year's level of 362 million euros.



ProSiebenSat.1 aims for revenue growth to around 4.6 billion euros with a variance of plus/minus 100 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA of 840 million euros with a variance of plus/minus 25 million euros.



In the medium- to long-term, the company aims to grow revenues organically by on average +4 percent - 5 percent per year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROSIEBENSAT.1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de