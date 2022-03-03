

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Page Group plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported fiscal year profit before tax of 166.6 million pounds compared to 15.5 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 37.0 pence compared to a loss of 1.8 pence. Group gross profit rose 49.1% to 877.7 million pounds.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue increased to 1.64 billion pounds from 1.30 billion pounds, last year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 10.30 pence. Combined with the interim dividend of 4.70 pence per share and the special dividend of 26.71 pence per share, this represents a total dividend of 41.71 pence.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de