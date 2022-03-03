

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt (MGGT.L) said its Group underlying operating profit was 7% lower in the year at 177.3 million pounds as a result of the lower revenue, additional costs associated with COVID-19 and supply chain disruption and adverse currency movements. Underlying earnings per share was 15.4 pence compared to 16.2 pence.



Profit before tax was 31.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 334.0 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 4.0 pence compared to a loss of 40.4 pence. The Group noted that its prior year was impacted by the non-cash impairment of intangible assets and other asset write-downs.



For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue declined to 1.49 billion pounds from 1.68 billion pounds, previous year. Group revenue was 5% lower for the full year on an organic basis.



The Group is not paying a final dividend for 2021.







