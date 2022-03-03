

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L), on Thursday, reported full-year 2021 profit before tax of £480 million compared to £325 million last year.



On a per share basis, adjusted earnings rose to 15.3p from 10.9p earned a year ago. Statutory EPS was 9.4p per share compared to 7.1p per share previous year.



Group external revenue amounted to £3.45 billion, 24% higher than the previous year's revenue of £2.78 billion.



Reflecting the company's strong operational and financial performance in the year, and in line with previous guidance, the Board has planned to propose a final dividend of 3.3p for the full year 2021, based on two-thirds of a notional full year dividend of 5.0p.



Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said, 'ITV delivered an outstanding financial performance in 2021 with total external revenue growth of 24% and adjusted EPS growth of 40%, fuelled by strong performance in both our Divisions. ITV Studios has enjoyed both ratings and critical success and currently has around 500 programmes in production in the UK and internationally. Media and Entertainment kept viewers and advertisers alike happy with a compelling slate of entertainment shows and dramas and must watch sport across ITV's channels and streaming. Total advertising revenue saw a record year and within this video on demand advertising was up 41%.'







