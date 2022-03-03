Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2022 | 09:04
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Holiston Media announce the Electronic Money Award Winners

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the extensive nomination and voting period, the top businesses in the electronic money industry have been announced in the first ever Electronic Money Awards.

Organised by leading financial awards company, Holiston Media, the Electronic Money Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the global e-money issuers and payment service providers sector, singling out those businesses who are championing the most innovative products and providing the highest levels of services to their customers.

Comments Mike Boydell, Director at Holiston Media, "We saw a gap in the market to provide a transparent awards scheme for those operating in the electronic money sector and the industry has responded with real enthusiasm. The awards received a high volume of company nominations, with more than 2,000 unique votes received during the voting period and we're incredibly pleased with how well these new awards have been received."

The Electronic Money Awards 2022 included 12 categories covering both the corporate and personal digital finance sectors. The winning businesses, as voted for by the industry, are as follows:

Best Bank Transfer Solution

TorFX

Best Foreign Exchange Service

Currencies Direct

Best Cryptocurrency Exchange

Coinbase

Best Cryptocurrency Payment Solution

B2BinPay

Best High-Risk Merchant Payment Solution

Unlimint

Best EMI Solution - FX

Breinrock

Best EMI Solution - Gaming

Unlimint

Best EMI Solution - Offshore

Trustly

Best Payment Gateway Solution

PayPal

Best Innovation in Payment Solutions

Match2Pay

Overall EMI of the Year

Breinrock

Overall Payment Solution of the Year

Global Reach Group

Continues Mike, "We're delighted with the high calibre of the winners who have all been chosen by those businesses and professionals using their products and services.

"Winning an Electronic Money Award is a fantastic way for them to benchmark their success against their peers, reward staff for their hard work, allow them to stand out from the crowd to attract new potential customers and strengthen their reputation with their current client base," concludes Mike.

For more information on the Electronic Money Awards 2022 visit

https://www.electronicmoneyawards.com/

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.