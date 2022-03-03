Holiston Media announce the Electronic Money Award Winners

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the extensive nomination and voting period, the top businesses in the electronic money industry have been announced in the first ever Electronic Money Awards.

Organised by leading financial awards company, Holiston Media, the Electronic Money Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the global e-money issuers and payment service providers sector, singling out those businesses who are championing the most innovative products and providing the highest levels of services to their customers.

Comments Mike Boydell, Director at Holiston Media, "We saw a gap in the market to provide a transparent awards scheme for those operating in the electronic money sector and the industry has responded with real enthusiasm. The awards received a high volume of company nominations, with more than 2,000 unique votes received during the voting period and we're incredibly pleased with how well these new awards have been received."

The Electronic Money Awards 2022 included 12 categories covering both the corporate and personal digital finance sectors. The winning businesses, as voted for by the industry, are as follows:

Best Bank Transfer Solution TorFX Best Foreign Exchange Service Currencies Direct Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Best Cryptocurrency Payment Solution B2BinPay Best High-Risk Merchant Payment Solution Unlimint Best EMI Solution - FX Breinrock Best EMI Solution - Gaming Unlimint Best EMI Solution - Offshore Trustly Best Payment Gateway Solution PayPal Best Innovation in Payment Solutions Match2Pay Overall EMI of the Year Breinrock Overall Payment Solution of the Year Global Reach Group

Continues Mike, "We're delighted with the high calibre of the winners who have all been chosen by those businesses and professionals using their products and services.

"Winning an Electronic Money Award is a fantastic way for them to benchmark their success against their peers, reward staff for their hard work, allow them to stand out from the crowd to attract new potential customers and strengthen their reputation with their current client base," concludes Mike.

For more information on the Electronic Money Awards 2022 visit

https://www.electronicmoneyawards.com/