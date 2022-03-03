The Indian state of Rajasthan, with 10.6 GW of installed solar power capacity, has announced plans to build an 800MW solar park in Jaisalmer with Rajasthan Power Generation Corp. Rajasthan Solar Park Development Co. has also revealed plans to build a 1,000MW solar park in Bikaner.From pv magazine India The Indian state of Rajasthan will host 1.8GW of solar capacity at two sites in Jaisalmer and Bikaner. Rajasthan has already developed the world's largest solar park with a 2.245GW of capacity in Bhadla, Jodhpur district. Similarly, Renewable Energy Corp. is developing a 925MW solar park in Jaisalmer ...

