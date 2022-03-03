

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK clothing & footwear digital retailer N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L), on Thursday, issued an update on trading for the 52 weeks ended 26 February 2022 and the outlook for the 53 weeks ending 4 March 2023.



The company reported about 8% growth in product revenue from its strategic brands versus the 52 weeks ended 27 February 2021. Total active customers are now in year-on-year growth closing about 3% up at 2.9 million.



For fiscal 2022, the company expects to report all financial metrics in line with the guidance provided at the Q3 update on 20 January 2022 including Adjusted EBITDA between £93 million and £96 million.



Financial Services revenue trajectory is expected to continue to improve in FY23, following better product revenue performance in FY22 flowing through to the debtor book.



At the end of FY23, the company expects to continue to have a strong unsecured net cash position and maintain the structural reduction in net debt achieved during FY21 and FY22, setting N Brown up well to continue delivering strategic change through FY23 and beyond.







