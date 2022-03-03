Built by Korean oil provider SK Energy and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the "Energy Super Station" is equipped with 20kW of solar panels and 300kW of fuel cell stacks. It can refuel conventional combustion vehicles as well as electric vehicles and fuel cell cars.The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG), in South Korea, announced, this week, the opening of its first "total energy station," a filling/recharging station for charging electric and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), as well as for refueling combustion vehicles. The SK Gas Bakmi Station is located in the Geumcheon-gu district and is equipped ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...