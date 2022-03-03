DJ Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 176.859

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7444822

CODE: MTIX LN

ISIN: LU1650491282

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 146577 EQS News ID: 1293429 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1293429&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)