Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: LYX0XV ISIN: LU1923627092 
Tradegate
28.02.22
21:47 Uhr
15,982 Euro
+1,082
+7,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.03.2022 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 0.7916

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1420453

CODE: RUSU LN

ISIN: LU1923627332

ISIN:      LU1923627332 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RUSU LN 
Sequence No.:  146631 
EQS News ID:  1293541 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1293541&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
