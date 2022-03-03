DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 283.3396

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55721

CODE: ACWU LN

ISIN: LU1829220133

