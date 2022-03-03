Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 
Tradegate
02.03.22
13:27 Uhr
41,050 Euro
-0,170
-0,41 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
03.03.2022 | 10:05
Orion Oyj: Managers' transactions - Jari Karlson

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
3 MARCH 2022 at 11.00 EET

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jari Karlson
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10759/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-03-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2039 Unit price: 0.00000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2039 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


