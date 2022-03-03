DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.315
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 872201
CODE: UHYG LN
ISIN: LU1435356149
