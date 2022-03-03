Enteral Feeding Devices Market size worth $ 4.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Factors such as growth in ageing population, increase in chronic diseases, awareness of enteral nutrition, growing adoption of enteral feeding devices, and development in healthcare facilities are expected to drive Enteral Feeding Devices Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Enteral Feeding Devices Market" By Product Type (Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes), By Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market size was valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=28002

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enteral Feeding Devices Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

The rising geriatric population suffering from neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and dementia that impact swallowing, is the biggest target population for this market. Thus, the provision of nutritional support in the form of oral nutrition supplements and enteral nutrition feeding tube support mitigates the challenges of nutrition deficit among these diagnosed populations. Additionally, the rise in the use of enteral nutrition to support patients with head and neck cancer who are at high risk of malnutrition is among key factors anticipated to drive the market for enteral feeding devices. Patients diagnosed with these types of cancer have usually decreased oral intake owing to mouth or throat pain or difficulty in swallowing which further leads to poor nutritional status among these patients. Therefore, enteral feeding is recommended to maintain the essential nutrients in the body or to provide medication and fluids to these patients.

The high unique-ability of pre-mature births, especially in developing economies are among the key factors driving the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. One in every ten births is preterm, affecting families around the globe. Rise Incidence of pre-term births in emerging economies with continuously improving healthcare infrastructure, healthcare expenditure, and patient awareness levels is expected to serve this market as a high-impact rendering driver. Also, patient safety risk, rising cases of feeding and medication errors; and the complications associated with enteral feeding tubes such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Key Developments

· In May 2018, as a result of this acquisition of the Halyard surgical and infection prevention business, a recognized leader in its segment, Owens & Minor takes a significant step in transforming its business into a global healthcare solutions provider.

· In July 2017, Cardinal Health acquired the patient recovery business of Medtronic in July 2017. The patient recovery business comprises patient care, deep vein thrombosis, and the nutritional insufficiency business of Medtronic. The acquired business of Medtronic includes about 23 product categories across various markets

Key Players

The major players in the market are B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Boston Scientific, CONMED Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius Kabi, Nestlé S.A., Danone, Cardinal Health, Inc., Moog, Inc., and Cook Medical, Halyard Surgical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Product Type

Enteral Feeding Pumps



Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application

Oncology



Gastroenterology



Neurology

Enteral Feeding Devices Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Catheters Market By Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Urology Catheters, Intravenous Catheters), By End-User (Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Aesthetics Market By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Thread Lift Products, Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals And Skin Lighteners), By End User (Beauty Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical S.P.A.s, Home Care Settings), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Healthcare EDI Market By Transaction Type (Claim Management, Claim Payment, Claim Status), By End Use (Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Industries, Healthcare Providers), By Deliver Mode (Mobile-based EDI, Cloud-based EDI, Point to point EDI), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Respiratory Protection Equipment (RPE) Market By Product (Air-Purifying Respirators (APR) and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), By Application (Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Construction), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Diabetes Care Devices keeping diabetes at bay internationally

Visualize Enteral Feeding Devices Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg