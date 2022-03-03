DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2022 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 02/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.3052

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5737125

CODE: IMWRD

ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 146678 EQS News ID: 1293685 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

