Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 3
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 2 March 2022 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,479.23p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,481.25p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.5%. There are currently 87,448,266 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
3 March 2022
