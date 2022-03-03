DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

(40, Al-Farabi Ave., Medeu district, ?26?3?5, Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan)

Announcement of Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

of Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

In accordance with Article 35, clause 1 and sub-clause 3 of clause 3 of Article 37, and Article 41 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank, as the initiator of convening the meeting, discloses that the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank will be held on 22 April 2022 by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting (the "General Shareholders' Meeting").

The list of shareholders eligible to participate at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be determined based on the shareholder register of JSC Halyk Bank as at 22 March 2022.

Agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting: 1. On approval of the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. 2. On approval of JSC Halyk Bank's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. 3. On selection of the auditing firm for audit of the banking conglomerate members for 2022-2024. 4. On approval of the procedure of distribution of JSC Halyk Bank's net income for 2021. On adoption of aresolution on payment of dividends on JSC Halyk Bank's common shares. On approval of the amount of dividend percommon share of JSC Halyk Bank. 5. On consideration of the 2021 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank. 6. On approval of the amendments to the Corporate Governance Code of JSC Halyk Bank. 7. On informing shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank on the amount and structure of remuneration for the membersof the Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank. 8. On consideration of information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials,and on results of consideration thereof. 9. On determining the number and term of powers of the Ballot Committee of JSC Halyk Bank, election of itsmembers.

According to clause 6 of Article 43 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting cannot be amended and (or) supplemented since resolutions at the General Shareholders' Meeting are passed by absentee voting.

The materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting will be ready and available for shareholders no later than thirty days before the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting, at the location of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank: https://halykbank.com/shareholder-information. In case of request for materials on the items of the agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting from the shareholder of JSC Halyk Bank, they will be sent to the shareholder within three business days from the date of receipt of the request. At the same time, the shareholder bears copy and delivery expenses of the documents.

To learn more about General Shareholders' Meeting, please call at 8 (727) 259 07 77, 8-8000 8000 59.

In accordance with the second part of clause 4 of Article 45 of the Law on Joint Stock Companies, if there is no quorum at the General Shareholders' Meeting by absentee voting, another General Shareholders' Meeting will not be adjourned.

The shareholders of JSC Halyk Bank are invited to participate at Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank by absentee voting without holding the in-person General Shareholders' Meeting.

Special note to the holders of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), the underlying asset of which are common shares of the Bank, intending to vote at the General Shareholders' Meeting

Details of the procedure for voting of shares represented by GDRs on General Shareholders' Meeting are specified in Article 12 of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs, contained in the Prospectus. Copy of the Terms and Conditions of the GDRs is available on the website of JSC Halyk Bank (http://backend.halykbank.com/storage/documents/files/ 5ea527c35f2c8.pdf) and also from The Bank of New York Mellon, 240 Greenwich Street, 8th Floor, New York NY, 10286U.S.A. (the 'Depository').

Materials on the items of the above agenda of the General Shareholders' Meeting proposed for voting and voting instructions will be provided through the Depository in due course.

For further information please contact:

Depositary

Mrs. Tatyana Axenova

Telephone: +1 212 815 4158

E-mail: tatsiana.axenova@bnymellon.com

Mrs. Mira Daskal

Telephone: +1 212 815 5021

E-mail: mira.daskal@bnymellon.com

JSC Halyk Bank

Ms. Mira Kassenova

Head of Financial Institutions and International Relations

Telephone: +7 (727) 259 04 30

E-mail: mirak@halykbank.kz

Mr. Margulan Tanirtayev

Financial Institutions and International Relations

Telephone: +7 778 422 27 20

E-mail: Margulant@halykbank.kz

Board of Directors

JSC Halyk Bank

