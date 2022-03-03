Nepra Foods to Disrupt the Mac 'n Cheese Category with Their First-ever High Protein, Plant-Based, Gluten and Dairy-Free Alternative

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the creation of its nutrient-packed plant-based macaroni and cheese heat-and-eat meals. Nepra's latest innovation will be part of its PROPASTA product lineup to be debuted March 8-12 in Anaheim, California at Natural Products Expo West - the largest tradeshow and exhibition dedicated to natural products, organic food, and medical practices.

The macaroni and cheese category is currently dominated by products containing gluten and dairy, which make them inaccessible to many people trying to cut down on carbs, or don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or simply don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra's team of food scientists set out to create a plant-based comfort food that not only tastes like traditional macaroni and cheese but is high in protein with balanced carbs. Consumers can feel good about sitting down to a bowl of mac 'n cheese knowing it is good for their bodies and good for the planet without compromising taste and texture.

"Our R&D team has outdone themselves with the recent creation of macaroni noodles and creamy cheddar cheese, all made from plants. We are taking hemp protein to the next level with our proprietary formulations that are perfectly designed for modern flexitarians who want to eat healthier but don't want to sacrifice taste," said Chadwick White, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Nepra Foods.

Consumers eager to get an early preview can visit Nepra's PROPASTA booth at Natural Products Expo West for a sample or look for PROPASTA Macaroni and Cheese to be available online and in retailers starting in Q2-2022.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

