

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices continued to soar on Thursday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day and Britain introduced additional legislation to implement further financial and trade sanctions on Russia.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 2.2 percent at $115.40 a barrel, after having risen to within a whisker of $120 per barrel earlier. WTI crude futures were up 2.3 percent at $113.19.



The Ukraine war triggered a dash for commodities that could be in short supply.



Russia supplies around 30 percent of Europe's gas and oil imports and accounts for around 11 percent of world oil production.



Everything from coal to natural gas and aluminum are surging as Western nations tighten sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls its actions a 'special operation'.



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov today accused Western politicians of considering nuclear war, adding that Moscow would press on with its military operation until 'the end.'







