NASA Supported Reality Show 'Space Hero' inks Asia Partnership Deal With One Digital Entertainment

The reality show will send a civilian into space for a 6-day mission orbiting Earth and synching with the ISS

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDGA Holdings Ltd., the UK-based media company founded by Thomas Reemer and Deborah Sass and led by former News Corp Europe chief, Marty Pompadur announces its exclusive partnership with industry veterans and Asia's leading digital media conglomerate, One Digital Entertainment today.

With this partnership, One Digital Entertainment is tasked with strategically building the brand 'Space Hero' through product strategy, regional development, media alliances and brand marketing for the world's first ever global casting show, where contestants compete for a trip into space exclusively for the territories of India, South East Asia and MENA.

Space Hero will be the World's first global casting show to send a civilian into space as part of a $155million 6-day mission orbiting Earth and synching with the ISS. It is a first-of-its-kind, global media company that unites citizens around the World and inspires community, collaboration and innovation here on Earth; through a biennial competition where people from all walks of life have the chance to compete and select one of their peers for a mission to space. Through interactive, immersive, produced and user-generated content, the Space Hero platform encourages participants and fans to be inspired by the wonder of space, to create change at home.

The reality show will commence with 24 contestants from around the world, twelve men and twelve women, twelve from emerging countries and twelve from developed countries. They will be housed in the Space Village, a future-facing sustainable experience, but with space age technologies and the experiential feel of space. The show will document their lives as they prepare to compete for the venture into space on the free-flyer mission. On the show, the contestants will have their emotional, mental and physical strength tested, similar to how astronauts train before a flight. While in the Space Village, the 'Space Hero' house, activities, challenges and voting will narrow down the list of candidates until only one person remains.

The entire mission will be live streamed 24*7 and live interactions with the participants are possible. The show is expected to air in 2023, and anyone over the age of 18 with a basic level of English can apply for the competition. Space Hero is planning 15 seasons over the next 30 years, eventually flying beyond the ISS, to the Moon and Mars. The Space Hero project is supported by over 70 space agencies & space institutions globally, plus over 55 private Space companies from around the world. On April 12, 2021, marking the 60th anniversary of the first human in space, Yuri Gagarin, Space Hero signed a Space Act Agreement(SAA) with NASA; becoming the first media company to do so in decades.

"We are glad to have partnered with One Digital Entertainment who shall bring in their robust expertise for the territories of South East Asia, India and MENA regions. These territories have very high online participation for some of the biggest global events and we are excited to further expand our operations, in order to build various business and marketing synergies via our partners One Digital Entertainment," says Thomas Reemer, Creator and Founding Partner, Space Hero.

"Space travel has been a dream for millions for many decades and Space Hero is making that dream a reality; giving the common man an opportunity to engage with space. We are thrilled to join hands with Space Hero to forefront its' trajectory within the Asian communities," says Shabir Momin, Managing Director & Co-Founder, One Digital Entertainment.

"The opportunity of space exploration is not limited to specific citizens, countries or for defined income groups any more. Space is one of the most inaccessible industries in the world. Space Hero is giving you that access! With our mission to make Space Hero a truly global platform that is united by people from different countries and of different colour, creed and race, the partnership with One Digital Entertainment solidifies our commitments towards the same," says Deborah Sass, Founding Partner and Co-CEO, Space Hero.

"It is indeed a proud moment as this partnership marks Space Hero's maiden partnership in Asian region. We aspire to strengthen Space Hero's long-term vision with strategic and unique partnerships within the media gamut. Space Hero is setting benchmarks in the space media business, and we are excited to use our experience in the various verticals to bring these projects to a global audience," says Gurpreet Singh, COO & Co-Founder, One Digital Entertainment.

One Digital Entertainment is Asia's leading digital media, technology and creator network which specializes in many verticals of content and digital media across music, food, comedy, film, fashion and lifestyle domains and works with some beacon creators and platforms like MostlySane, Badshah, Sidhu Moosewala, Yuvraj Singh, CarryMinati, Alia Bhatt, Sanjeev Kapoor, Sony Pictures, Google, Facebook, Spotify and the likes. The company currently has an unbeaten repertoire of managing a whopping 6000+ creators and ten billion watched minutes of content every month on social media. In recent times the company has acquired Blush, Being Indian aside of significant stakes in Digital2 Sports Pte Ltd & Instant Bollywood. The company has also launched India's first creator-driven merchandise marketplace MerchBay and a dedicated podcast brand PodOne.