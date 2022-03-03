Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
WKN: LYX0XV ISIN: LU1923627092 Ticker-Symbol: LRUS 
Tradegate
28.02.22
21:47 Uhr
15,982 Euro
+1,082
+7,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI RUSSIA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI RUSSIA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
HSBC MSCI RUSSIA CAPPED
HSBC MSCI RUSSIA CAPPED UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HSBC MSCI RUSSIA CAPPED UCITS ETF4,860+3,85 %
LYXOR MSCI RUSSIA UCITS ETF15,982+7,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.