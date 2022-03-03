LedgerEdge Selects ZeroBeta for Fixed Income Pricing and Valuation

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroBeta, a financial market infrastructure provider specializing in risk, collateral, and market data solutions, today announced it has been chosen by LedgerEdge, a next-generation ecosystem for corporate bond trading, to support its real-time fixed income pricing and valuation requirements. LedgerEdge will use the pricing and valuation module of the BlueShift Risk Platform - the flagship product from ZeroBeta - for real-time pricing and valuation for the trading of corporate bonds on its platform, as well as to provide market data and OMS connectivity.

The BlueShift Risk Platform is a cloud-native, cross-asset, risk and market data management platform focused on aiding market participants to make educated decisions. The pricing and analytics module in the platform is optimized for high throughput and low latency computations.

"We are excited to be working with LedgerEdge on this revolutionary project," says Varuna Wijesundera, CEO, ZeroBeta. "Our vision when building BlueShift RP was for it to be truly modularized and easy to integrate into an existing ecosystem without sacrificing computational power and accuracy. It's great to see this vision realized at LedgerEdge. It has been a pleasure working with the LedgerEdge team, and we look forward to helping LedgerEdge drive its platform to new heights."

"We are pleased to be working with ZeroBeta to enhance our pricing and valuation of financial assets" said David Nicol, CEO, LedgerEdge. "Their flexible, modular technology will give us the speed and power we need to streamline data in a targeted way as we bring our next-generation ecosystem to the market. We look forward to collaborating with them as we work with our clients to revolutionize corporate bond trading. This is tech savvy trading, which is paving the way for a lot of advances in the future industry."

About ZeroBeta

ZeroBeta is a financial technology product company based in Canada and Sri Lanka specializing in high-performance computing products and solutions for financial risk & collateral management and market data management in equity, fixed income, crypto, and derivatives markets across the globe. Their technology enables the financial community, including traders, portfolio managers, exchanges, and clearinghouses, to better manage their data, monitor their risk in real-time, overcome regulatory barriers, and scale intelligently.

About LedgerEdge

Founded in 2020 to improve engagement between market participants, starting with corporate bond trading, LedgerEdge is the next generation ecosystem for trading corporate bonds - powered by secure, trusted, and cutting-edge technology. LedgerEdge gives you more control, better opportunities, and better execution. For more information, please visit www.ledgeredge.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Contact: hello@zerobeta.xyz