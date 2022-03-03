Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Carmen To as Chief Financial Officer effective as of March 1, 2022.

Mr. To will be replacing Kalle Radage who has served as Neptune's interim Chief Financial Officer since March 25, 2020. Mr. Radage has been instrumental to the Company's success and growth in cryptocurrency mining, blockchain infrastructure, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) business. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Radage for his devoted efforts in stewarding the financial reporting of Neptune and he will continue with the Company focusing on his role as Chief Operating Officer overseeing overall operations.

"After a year of steady growth and increasing complexity of our audit process, it became essential to bring on a CFO focused purely on the financial reporting element of the business. Carmen has been a steadfast audit committee chair with Neptune since 2019, so it made logical sense for him to fill this role and allow Kalle to focus on overall cryptocurrency operations. We are excited to move Carmen into a much more hands on role with the entity as we grow and expand operations globally," commented Cale Moodie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune.

"I am enthused to expand my role within Neptune overseeing financial reporting and navigating accounting regulations in the ever-evolving crypto industry. At the same time, I look forward to supporting our team in executing its growth strategies," expressed Carmen To, Chief Financial Officer.

Addition of Carmen To as Chief Financial Officer

Carmen To is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in good standing with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has been on the Board of Directors of Neptune since November 15, 2019. Previously, he worked at KPMG LLP Vancouver servicing both private and public company clients. Since then, Mr. To has been a successful entrepreneur and consultant in a variety of industries including real estate development and management and retail cannabis.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

