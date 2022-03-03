EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Announces Q4 & FY 2021 Results (news with additional features)



03.03.2022 / 15:00 MSK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MTS Announces Q4 & FY 2021 Results March 3, 2022 FY 2021 Consolidated Group Revenue increased 8.0% year-over-year to RUB 534.4 bn.

FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn.

FY 2021 Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year to RUB 63.5 bn. MOSCOW, March 3, 2022 - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results. For the full-year, the Company delivered robust performance in line with its previously provided guidance for 2021. Group Revenue in 2021 increased 8.0% year-over-year to reach RUB 534.4 bn, with top-line contributions across all segments, including Telecom, Fintech, and Media. FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn on the back of solid business performance in Telecom, Fintech, and Media, among other impacts. Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year in 2021 to reach RUB 63.5 bn, driven primarily by core business performance and a significant positive impact from Fintech, which more than overcame negative impacts. Group Cash CAPEX in 2021 amounted to RUB 111.0 bn. Viacheslav Nikolaev, President & CEO, commented: "2021 was landmark year for MTS as we accelerated our progress in priority directions - most notably deepening engagement across our expanding digital ecosystem. Overall, I am happy to report we delivered a robust set of financial results from the top to the bottom line. We had a key strategic breakthrough in Media with the launch of our KION platform, and in Fintech, MTS Bank is rapidly achieving significant standalone scale with a proven business model. And in Telecom, we continued to build on our track record of solid, sustainable growth in mobile and fixed-line connectivity. These achievements once more demonstrate our continued successful execution of our long-term strategy to drive lifetime value across our established client base of tens of millions of customers." Consolidated MTS Group key figures[1] (RUB bn) 4Q21 4Q20 Change, % FY 21 FY 20 Change, % Revenue 143.7 133.7 7.5% 534.4 494.9 8.0% o/w Russia 140.1 130.0 7.7% 521.0 483.0 7.9% Adjusted OIBDA[2] 55.5 52.5 5.7% 229.4 215.2 6.6% o/w Russia 54.4 51.2 6.3% 224.4 210.0 6.8% Operating profit 25.8 26.1 -1.2% 118.3 112.9 4.8% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 13.6 13.1 3.9% 63.5 61.4 3.4% Cash CAPEX[3] 22.8 33.2 -31.4% 111.0 96.9 14.5% Net debt[4] 389.5 317.6 22.6% Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA 1.7 1.5 n/a 2021 highlights Operating cash flow 142.8 155.5 -8.1% Free cash flow ex-Bank & cash proceeds from sale of VF Ukraine 53.9 62.1 -13.2% 1 Financials for 2020 have been restated due to the deconsolidation of NVision Group. [2] Adjusted OIBDA for 4Q2020 and 2020 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 808 m and RUB 2,088 m respectively. [3] Net of cash proceeds under sharing agreement. [4] Excluding lease obligations. Additional features:



File: MTS Q4 & FY 2021 Results Press Release



03.03.2022 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

