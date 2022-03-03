EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
MTS Announces Q4 & FY 2021 Results
March 3, 2022
MOSCOW, March 3, 2022 - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ("MTS" or "the Company") (NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), Russia's largest mobile operator and a leading provider of media and digital services, announces its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results.
For the full-year, the Company delivered robust performance in line with its previously provided guidance for 2021. Group Revenue in 2021 increased 8.0% year-over-year to reach RUB 534.4 bn, with top-line contributions across all segments, including Telecom, Fintech, and Media. FY 2021 Group Adjusted OIBDA increased 6.6% year-over-year to RUB 229.4 bn on the back of solid business performance in Telecom, Fintech, and Media, among other impacts.
Group Net Profit increased 3.4% year-over-year in 2021 to reach RUB 63.5 bn, driven primarily by core business performance and a significant positive impact from Fintech, which more than overcame negative impacts. Group Cash CAPEX in 2021 amounted to RUB 111.0 bn.
Viacheslav Nikolaev, President & CEO, commented: "2021 was landmark year for MTS as we accelerated our progress in priority directions - most notably deepening engagement across our expanding digital ecosystem. Overall, I am happy to report we delivered a robust set of financial results from the top to the bottom line. We had a key strategic breakthrough in Media with the launch of our KION platform, and in Fintech, MTS Bank is rapidly achieving significant standalone scale with a proven business model. And in Telecom, we continued to build on our track record of solid, sustainable growth in mobile and fixed-line connectivity. These achievements once more demonstrate our continued successful execution of our long-term strategy to drive lifetime value across our established client base of tens of millions of customers."
Consolidated MTS Group key figures[1] (RUB bn)
1 Financials for 2020 have been restated due to the deconsolidation of NVision Group.
[2] Adjusted OIBDA for 4Q2020 and 2020 doesn't include a loss from impairment of non-current assets of RUB 808 m and RUB 2,088 m respectively.
[3] Net of cash proceeds under sharing agreement.
[4] Excluding lease obligations.
Additional features:
File: MTS Q4 & FY 2021 Results Press Release
03.03.2022 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
1293649 03.03.2022 MSK