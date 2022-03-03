Boatim, Inc.: The Boat International Marketplace (Boatim) Is Now Everything Boat And Everything Boat Related

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Boatim, Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM), is pleased to announce the inclusion of everything boat related on its site Boatim.com. Now, boaters can both find and sell boats with ease, as well as find marinas and the services and products offered near them. This newest iteration follows the introduction of Marinas to the Boat International Marketplace two weeks ago. Each provider registered on Boatim.com has the ability to use Boatim's proprietary professional digital tools to directly communicate with boaters and other stakeholders, claim their business profile, subscribe to Boatim's lead generation tools, and sell directly to their customers, without having to pay extravagant search engine optimization (SEO) expenses. The Marketplace includes over 6,600 boats for sale, 2,000 registered marinas, and 17,000 businesses. Boatim continues to test its mobile applications, which it will begin to roll out to selected regions within the next 15 days. As a company dedicated to being "everything boat, everywhere" Boatim strives to connect the recreational boating world digitally with the tools necessary to get out on the water safely and economically.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB:BTIM) is an innovative software company that hosts a recreational boating platform for consumers and provides professional software as a service (SaaS) business tools to the industry. Boatim is building the digital recreational boating products of tomorrow and connecting the global boating community. Boatim operates a worldwide online marketplace directly connecting boaters with the products and services they need on its website, Boatim.com.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The publicly traded technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On BOATIM.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and services directly to boaters, while boaters can easily find and acquire the products, boats, and services they are looking for. Boatim allows boaters to connect with one another, share information, and provide reliable reviews and tips on the goods and services they use. The platform, which can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Boatim strives to compliment the recreational boating industry with its suite of digital tools and services by introducing innovative solutions to decrease industry costs and waste. Boatim is for boaters by boaters and always puts the consumer first.

Boatim has been trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM since August 2019.

Boatim Inc

7950 NW 53rd Street, Suite 337

Miami, Fl 33166

United States

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

