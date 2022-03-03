

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) said it raised its long-term financial framework, including organic growth, margin expansion, and long-term segment margin targets, to reflect confidence in its ability to accelerate growth and deliver value for shareholders.



The company reaffirmed first quarter and full-year 2022 guidance.



The company noted that it turns its focus to the next phase of the company's growth, including driving innovation that builds on its long-standing expertise in controls, automation, and software, and successful breakthrough initiatives, such as Quantinuum and Sustainable Technology Solutions, which have now graduated into freestanding, high-growth businesses.







