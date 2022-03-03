$1.7 Billion Redevelopment Will See Birth of London's Newest Creative District

Olympia London Joins ASM Global's Portfolio of More Than 300 Venues Around the World

ASM Global, the world's leading venue management company and producer of live experiences, has been selected to manage Olympia London-as it undergoes a dramatic transformation as the premier exhibition centre in central London and one of Europe's most historic venues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005466/en/

Photo courtesy: Olympia

The announcement is a critical step in the redevelopment of Olympia London and will see ASM Global take management responsibility for the exhibitions and events business. The move expands ASM's footprint in Europe with an iconic London venue and brings global knowledge-sharing to expand Olympia London's international market reach.

Olympia's redevelopment, which will be completed in 2024, includes a 4,400-capacity live-music venue; a 1,575-seat performing arts theatre; a school for the creative arts; 100,000 sq. ft of restaurants, bars and eateries; two globally renowned hotels; 550,000 sq. ft. of offices; and 2.5 acres of new public space.

ASM Global and Olympia London's management teams have begun collaborating on venue enhancement plans for the reimagined world-class conference and hospitality facilities.

Olympia London has been a cultural and architectural landmark since opening its doors in 1886. Today, it is one of London's busiest venues and in recent years has attracted more than 1.6 million visitors and hosted over 200 events each year. The overall Olympia site is currently being redeveloped as a cultural district-a new destination for art, culture, education, entertainment, exhibitions, music, state-of-the-art offices, and some of the best food and drink in town.

ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension said, "We are proud to partner with Olympia London, Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International on this amazing and historic venue, positioning it at the forefront of the industry for the next 100 years. Our commitment to guest and partner satisfaction aligns with the reputation of Olympia London, and we look forward to continuing to serve existing and new clients' event schedules at Olympia London and developing the program with other signature events."

ASM Global has an unrivalled track record working with major cultural and entertainment districts and venues, including L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, Darling Harbour in Sydney, OVO Arena Wembley in London and AO Arena Manchester. ASM will leverage its global relationships in content, programming, planning, technology, sustainability and guest safety to further enhance the visitor experience at Olympia London.

Olympia London joins ASM Global's network of more than 300 venues around the world, which host 20,000 events and welcome 165 million guests every year. Other flagship exhibition and convention centres in its portfolio include McCormick Place in Chicago, Moscone Center in San Francisco, ICC Sydney, Shenzhen World in China and P&J Live in Aberdeen, U.K.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management-delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centres, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit asmglobal.com.

About Olympia London

From breath-taking consumer shows and thrilling sporting and music events, to colourful trade shows, Olympia London is the home of inspirational events. Located in the heart of London, its atmosphere, distinctive architecture and 136-year heritage are a magnet for the best and boldest events in the U.K. The venue is a leader in sustainability. One of the founders and the first venue to achieve certification to the event sustainability management system international standard, ISO 20121, it has sent zero waste to landfill for over a decade. In 2021, Olympia London was one of the first U.K. event businesses to commit to Net Zero emissions by 2050. Olympia London will soon be part of a larger destination for arts, culture and entertainment. This new creative district will boost the London economy with spaces for performing arts, live music, eating and drinking, hotels, co-working, and beautiful open spaces for everyone to enjoy. You've seen our history. Now, take a look at our future:olympia.london/future

About Olympia

Olympia-a destination with a taste for the spectacular-uniting art, entertainment, technology and the creative industries. Designed by Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC Architecture, the rejuvenation of the capital's busiest events venue-which attracts more than 1.6 million visitors each year-sees the addition of five live entertainment venues, two globally renowned hotels, 40+ restaurants and eateries, an art-house cinema, creative offices and studios, and 2.5 acres of gardens and public realm. You can read more about the plans at olympia.co.uk, as well as the importance of sustainability to the development, in our ESG policy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005466/en/

Contacts:

ASM Global

Jim Yeager

jim@breakwhitelight.com

Mobile: 818-264-6812