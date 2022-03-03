- (PLX AI) - Raisio Plc stops all exports to Russia and withdraws financial guidance for 2022.
- Raisio says this will result in a reduction of approximately 15% of company's sales
- Raisio's exports to Russia has consisted of consumer packed foods as well as fish feed
- Most of the turnover generated in Russia has come from the fish feed exports, produced by Raisio's business unit Raisioaqua
- Approximately 65% of Raisioaqua's production has been exported to the northwest Russia
RAISIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de