- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa shares lost 5% in morning trading after free cash flow turned negative in the fourth quarter.
- The German airline did post better than expected revenue for the year and said it expected capacity to increase to 85% this summer compared to 2019
- Q4 adjusted free cash flow turned negative at minus EUR 261 million from positive EUR 13 million in Q3
- There is an ongoing risk of execution on the 25% remaining cost-cutting measures, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating their underperform recommendation on the stock
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de