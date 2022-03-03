Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
Kindred Group: Kindred to expand sports betting footprint in Arizona

VALETTA, Malta, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continues to expand their footprint in the US by teaming up with Turf Paradise and obtaining nine Limited Event Wagering Operator (LEWO) licences to operate sports betting in Arizona. The partnership will further increase Unibet brand's awareness in Arizona.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) is continuing its expansion in Arizona. Through the partnership with Turf Paradise, Kindred will grow the exposure of its sportsbook brand, Unibet. Only a couple of months after launching Unibet's first retail sportsbook lounge in Arizona at Paradise Casino in Yuma, Unibet and its partners are awarded nine LEWO (Limited Event Wagering Operator) licences. This means that Unibet will conduct event wagering in the following locations - Turf Paradise, Brookside II, Charley's Sports Grill, Gallagher's 16th, Gallagher's Baseline, Harold's, R.T. O'Sullivan, Boston's Bar and Midtown Tavern.

"Being awarded nine of the ten LEWO licenses is a great outcome for Kindred, Turf Paradise and our partners in the State. This is a great opportunity for Kindred Group to expand the Unibet brand in Arizona and build on the early success in the State," says Manuel Stan, SVP North America, Kindred Group.

"Over the next few months, we will work closely with our partners to prepare the launches in the different locations and are excited to be able to bring our best-in-class product to more customers in Arizona", concludes Stan.

For more information :
Manuel Stan
SVP North America
Kindred Group
manuel.stan@kindredgroup.com

Maria Angell-Dupont
External Communications Manager
+46 721-651517
press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-to-expand-sports-betting-footprint-in-arizona,c3518160

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3518160/1543804.pdf

Kindred to expand sports betting footprint in Arizona

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/turf-paradise-unibet,c3019168

Turf Paradise Unibet

