SEGRO PLC AND SEGRO CAPITAL S.À R.L. £5,000,000,000 EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

SEGRO Capital S.à r.l. (the Issuer)

LEI: 549300HY425AKJLQVX75

SEGRO plc (the Issuer and Guarantor)

LEI: 213800XC35KGM9NFC641

SEGRO plc (the "Company") and SEGRO Capital S.à r.l. ("SEGRO Capital")(each an "Issuer" and together the "Issuers") announce the publication of a prospectus (the "Prospectus") concerning the establishment of a Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") under which the Issuers may from time to time issue notes, (the "Notes") guaranteed, in the case of Notes issued by SEGRO Capital, by the Company.The aggregate nominal amount of Notes outstanding will not at any time exceed £5,000,000,000 (or the equivalent in other currencies).

The Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, a copy of which will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Further details of the Programme and the Notes to be issued thereunder are set out in the Prospectus which is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.segro.com/~/media/Files/S/Segro/2022/ARA21/SEGRO%20EMTN%20Programme%20Prospectus%2003032022.pdf and during normal business hours as the registered office of the Company (being at the date hereof 1 New Burlington Place, London, England, W1S 2HR).

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offers contained in the Prospectus are not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

