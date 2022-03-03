Biometric Sensor Market to Reach $3.31 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 11.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of identity threats, emergence of touch less fingerprint technology, and growth in popularity of wearable devices, such as smart watches and smart bands drive the growth of the global biometric sensor market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biometric Sensors Market by Type (Capacitive Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, Ultrasound Sensors, and Electric Field Sensors) and Application (Voice Scan, Finger Scan, Hand Scan, Facial Scan, Iris Scan, Vein Scan, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global biometric sensor industry generated $1.16 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $3.31 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in number of identity threats, emergence of touch less fingerprint technology, and growth in popularity of wearable devices, such as smart watches and smart bands drive the growth of the global biometric sensor market. However, high cost of biometric technology and easy availability of alternative cheap non-biometric technologies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the growing concerns related to privacy breaches presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 225+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1859

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global biometric sensor market.

The pandemic caused disruptions in the supply chain and halted production facilities, thus hampered the growth of the market.

However, the biometric sensors market size is anticipated to recover by the end of 2022, as market players are hugely investing in the R&D of biometric sensors.

The optical sensors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on tire, the optical sensors segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global biometric sensor market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the thermal sensors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its integration in smart homes initiatives.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1859

The finger scan segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product type, the finger scan segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global biometric sensor market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Several market players are offering finger scan sensors for exhibiting enhanced functionality and accuracy to detect the identity of the person on border security lines and on airports, which in turn, drives the segment growth. However, the iris scan segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030. Various market players are offering advanced iris scan, which acts as a safe identification tool and is the key driver of the segment.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global biometric sensor market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, owing to technological development in the emerging economies.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Biometric Sensors Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1859?reqfor=covid

Leading Market Players

CROSSMATCH Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Biometrics

Thales Group

IDEX ASA

Infineon Technologies

NEC Corporation

Precise Biometrics AB

SAFRAN S.A.

ZKTECO Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Quantum Dot Sensor Market Size Is Projected To Reach $539.9 Million By 2030

Ultrasonic Sensor Market Size Is Projected To Reach $10.43 Billion By 2028

Organic Cmos Image Sensor Market Size Is Projected To Reach $2.87 Billion By 2028

Smart Sensor Market Size Is Projected To Reach $91.37 Billion By 2027

Automotive Sensor Market Size Is Expected To Reach $37.65 Billion By 2027

Get 10% Discount On Purchase:

Smart Grid Sensors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis |Forecast-2026

Reed Sensor Market Size, Share | Industry Forecast And Growth - 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg