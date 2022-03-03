Toilet Seat Market to Reach USD 7659.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toilet Seat Market is Segmented by Type (Smart Toilet Seat, Ordinary Toilet Seat), by Application (Residential, Commercial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Bathroom Category.

The global Toilet Seat market was valued at USD 4594.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7659.2 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Toilet seat market are:

The rise in demand for smart toilet seats with features such as a nightlight, heated toilet seats, etc. Furthermore, increasing demand for Portable Sanitation, growth in Construction Sector and Home Renovation Activities, and demand for Bio Bidets are expected to fuel the toilet seat market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE TOILET SEAT MARKET

Smart toilets have grown in popularity as a result of significant technological advancements, particularly in Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Several players in the current toilet seat market are increasingly emphasizing the integration of smart technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), into toilet seats. Manufacturers of toilet seats are working to develop new smart features, functions, and systems aimed at improving user comfort. Heated toilet seats with nightlights and sensor-based toilet seats have been introduced by some manufacturers, all of which are expected to improve the global toilet seat market in the near future. Moreover, there is also a growing demand for customized, germ-resistant toilet seats, particularly among high-net-worth individuals.

The global toilet seat market will be driven by the rising demand for portable sanitation. Portable toilets have grown in popularity in recent years as a result of continuous innovations and an emphasis on improving sanitation conditions at construction sites, public spaces, public events, and other locations. The high demand for portable toilets can be attributed to practical factors such as convenience, low cost, and lack of infrastructure.

The demand for residential and commercial infrastructure has increased as a result of rapid urbanization. Furthermore, with the growing trend of home modernization and renovation, the installation and use of a variety of toilet seats have increased. Massive migration to cities, a rising population, and rising middle-class income are all driving up real estate demand, which has a positive impact on the global toilet seat market.

One of the most recent technologies to be adopted in modern toilet seats is Bio Bidet. Bio bidet-based toilet seats are becoming increasingly popular among commercial and residential end-users, as the technology used in them eliminates the need for toilet paper. Bio bidets with remote control, hydraulic seats, self-cleaning, deodorizer, heated seat, air drying, and seat sensor are also in high demand. As a result, the growing demand for bio bidets in commercial and residential spaces will further propel the toilet seat market.

TOILET SEAT MARKET SHARE

Based on the product, Smart Toilet Seat held the largest toilet seat market share of about 61%.

Based on the application, Residential Toilet Seat held the largest toilet seat market share of about 88%. With a market share of around 57%, Asia Pacific is the largest region, followed by Europe and North America.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE TOILET SEAT MARKET

Global key players of Toilet Seat include TOTO, Lixil , Panasonic, Kohler, GEBERIT and BEMIS, etc. The top three players occupy a share of about 48%.

Key Players:

Villeroy & Boch

Roca

Pressalit A/S

HUIDA

Hamberger Sanitary

MKW

R&T

WDI

JOMOO

Aosman

HEGII

Dongpengjieju.

