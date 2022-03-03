Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - Buscar Company. (OTC PINK: CGLD) is pleased to announce that the Secretary of State of Nevada has completed its review process and has filed the change of the Company's name from Buscar Company to Eon Discovery Group, Inc.

ABOUT EON DISCOVERY GROUP, INC.: The Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to ten gold mining claims at Treasure Canyon located in Plumas County, California. More recently, the company has also acquired thirty additional claims in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California. Combined, Buscar company has a total of 800 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

