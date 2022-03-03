

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $259 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.04 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $259 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BROWN-FORMAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de